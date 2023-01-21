Friday basketball roundup: Sidney can’t keep up with Stebbins

SIDNEY — Sidney’s boys basketball team lost its third consecutive game on Friday night in a 65-56 defeat by Stebbins in a Miami Valley League contest.

The Indians took a 16-12 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 15-11 edge in the second to take a 31-23 halftime lead. The Yellow Jackets used a 15-12 advantage in the third to pull within 43-38, but Stebbins secured the win with a 22-18 edge in the fourth.

Sam Reynolds led Sidney (7-8, 6-6 MVL Valley Division) with 22 points and four steals. Myles Vordemark scored 16 points and four rebounds.

Sidney shot 21 for 53 (39.6 percent) from the floor and had 15 rebounds.

Jackson Center 50, Botkins 32

The Tigers controlled a Shelby County Athletic League game on Friday in Jackson Center.

Jackson Center took an 8-6 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 16-4 edge in the second to take a 24-10 halftime lead. Jackson Center outscored Botkins 13-10 in the third and 13-12 in the fourth.

Nolan Fark led Jackson Center (13-1, 8-1 SCAL) with 19 points while Jace Mullenhour scored 15.

Carter Pleiman led Botkins (8-6, 4-4) with 25 points.

Russia 58, Houston 17

The Raiders dominated an SCAL game on Friday in Houston.

Russia took a 21-7 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 13-3 advantage in the second to push its lead to 34-10 at halftime. The Raiders outscored the Wildcats 14-2 in the third and 10-5 in the fourth.

Felix Francis led Russia (15-1, 8-1) with 11 points while Hayden Quinter and Braylon Cordonnier each scored nine.

Rusty Vondenhuevel led Houston (2-11, 2-5) with seven points.

Anna 47, Fairlawn 42

The Rockets held on to earn an SCAL win on Friday at Fairlawn.

Anna improved to 5-10 overall and 3-6 in SCAL play while the Jets dropped to 1-15 overall and 0-9 in SCAL play.

No statistics were reported.

Miami East 46, Lehman Catholic 34

The Cavaliers lost a Three Rivers Conference game on Friday in Casstown.

Miami East led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter, 25-18 at halftime and 33-26 at the end of the third quarter.

Miami East shot 12 for 34 (35.3 percent) from the field and 16 for 19 (84.2 percent) from the free-throw line while Lehman shot about 30 percent from the floor and 4 for 6 from the free-throw line. Miami East had 24 rebounds.

Justin Chapman led Lehman (9-6, 4-5) with 11 points and 12 rebounds while Turner Lachey scored nine points and had four rebounds.

Northridge 80, Riverside 39

The Pirates lost a TRC game on Friday in Dayton.

The Polar Bears led 17-8 at the end of the first quarter, 36-21 at halftime and 64-32 at the end of the third quarter.

Ayden Clary led Riverside (5-9, 2-7 TRC) with 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Gavin Orsborne scored 12 points and had three assists and two steals.

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

