Monday, Tuesday basketball roundup: Botkins blasts Fairlawn in SCAL game

BOTKINS — Botkins dominated from the start and beat Fairlawn 52-21 in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Tuesday in Botkins.

The Trojans led 15-3 at the end of the first quarter and 29-7 at halftime.

Rylyn Paul led Botkins (9-7, 5-4 SCAL) with 16 points while Collin Doseck scored 13 and Carter Pleiman scored 12.

The Jets dropped to 1-16 overall and 0-10 in SCAL play. No statistics were reported.

Vandalia-Butler 71, Sidney 65 2OT

The Yellow Jackets lost their fourth consecutive game on Tuesday in a Miami Valley League game in Sidney.

The Yellow Jackets led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter and 25-20 at halftime. Each squad scored 12 points in the third quarter, but Butler used a 16-11 edge in the fourth to force overtime with a 48-48 tie. Both squads scored six points in the first overtime, but Butler pulled away with a 17-11 edge in double overtime.

Sam Reynolds led Sidney (7-9, 6-7 MVL Valley Division) with 22 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Myles Vordemark scored 15 points. Julius Spradling and Mitchell Davis each scored nine points; Spradling had five rebounds. Jayce Daniel scored eight points and had 11 rebounds.

Sidney shot 26 for 56 (46.4 percent) from the floor and 13 for 19 from the free-throw line while Butler shot 23 for 45 (51.1 percent) from the floor and 19 for 27 from the free-throw line. Sidney had a 30-21 rebounding edge.

Jackson Center 49, Fort Loramie 37

The Tigers earned an SCAL victory on Tuesday in Fort Loramie.

Jackson Center led 17-9 at the end of the first quarter and 21-13 at halftime. The Redskins cut the gap to within three points in the third quarter, but Jackson Center scored the last nine points of the quarter to take a 33-21 lead into the fourth.

Jace Mullenhour led Jackson Center (15-1, 9-1) with 22 points.

Caleb Maurer led Fort Loramie (12-4, 5-4) with 13 points.

Anna 56, Houston 41

The Rockets won an SCAL game on Tuesday in Anna.

Drew Doseck led Anna (7-10, 4-6) with 14 points while Trey Heitkamp scored 11.

Rusty Vondenhuevel led Houston (2-13, 2-7) with 14 points.

Lehman Catholic 47, Tipp City Bethel 37

The Cavaliers won a Three Rivers Conference game on Tuesday at Bethel.

Lehman led 13-4 at the end of the first quarter, 21-8 at halftime and 27-16 at the end of the third quarter.

Justin Chapman led Lehman (10-6, 5-5 TRC) with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Donovan O’Leary scored 15 points and had six rebounds.

Troy Christian 65, Riverside 32

The Pirates lost a TRC game on Tuesday in Troy.

The Eagles led 14-6 at the end of the first quarter, 38-17 at halftime and 56-25 at the end of the third.

Kaleb Schindelwolf led Riverside (5-10, 2-8) with 14 points.

Riverside shot 13 for 33 (39.4 percent) from the floor while the Eagles shot 24 for 53 (45.3 percent). Troy Christian had a 32-25 rebounding edge.

MONDAY RESULTS

• Girls basketball

Fort Loramie 60, Fairlawn 10

The Redskins cruised to a Shelby County Athletic League victory on Monday at Fairlawn.

Fort Loramie led 24-5 at the end of the first quarter, 36-5 at halftime and 54-8 at the end of the third quarter.

Skyler Albers led Fort Loramie (17-1, 10-0 SCAL) with 15 points and four steals. Avery Brandewie scored 12 points and had six rebounds. Ava Turner scored seven points and had six assists. Alex Rose scored eight points.

The Jets dropped to 1-18 overall and 0-11 in SCAL play.

Anna 38, West Liberty-Salem 35

The Rockets won a nonconference game on Monday in West Liberty.

Anna led 10-8 at the end of the first quarter, 24-20 at halftime and 35-32 at the end of the third quarter.

Brenna Cobb led Anna with 19 points and eight rebounds. Taylor Poeppelman scored eight points.

Anna shots 16 for 32 (50 percent) from the floor while the Tigers shot 11 for 36 (31 percent). West Liberty-Salem had an 18-17 rebounding edge.

New Bremen 47, Houston 32

The Wildcats lost a nonconference game on Monday in Houston.

New Bremen led 13-5 at the end of the first quarter, 19-11 at halftime and 32-23 at the end of the third quarter.

Katie Maier led Houston (6-12) with 13 points. Emilee Earl scored eight points.

Botkins’ Jordan Herzog shoots as Fairlawn’s Gavin Landrey defends during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Tuesday in Botkins. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_DSC_5197.jpg Botkins’ Jordan Herzog shoots as Fairlawn’s Gavin Landrey defends during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Tuesday in Botkins. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fairlawn’s Trey Sparks, left, and Botkins’ Carter Pleiman reach for a loose ball during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Tuesday in Botkins. Pleiman scored 12 points. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_DSC_5311.jpg Fairlawn’s Trey Sparks, left, and Botkins’ Carter Pleiman reach for a loose ball during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Tuesday in Botkins. Pleiman scored 12 points. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ Carter Pleiman makes a layup against Botkins at Botkins on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_DSC_5322.jpg Botkins’ Carter Pleiman makes a layup against Botkins at Botkins on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fairlawn’s Trey Sparks shoots as Botkins’ Carter Pleiman defends at Botkins on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_DSC_5349.jpg Fairlawn’s Trey Sparks shoots as Botkins’ Carter Pleiman defends at Botkins on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fairlawn’s Isaac Clayton passes while pressured by Botkins’ Brandt Boerger at Botkins on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_DSC_5393.jpg Fairlawn’s Isaac Clayton passes while pressured by Botkins’ Brandt Boerger at Botkins on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fairlawn’s Aiden Haynes shoots as Botkins’ Jordan Herzog defends at Botkins on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_DSC_5407.jpg Fairlawn’s Aiden Haynes shoots as Botkins’ Jordan Herzog defends at Botkins on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ Jordan Herzog looks to get past Fairlawn’s Gavin Landrey at Botkins on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_DSC_5453.jpg Botkins’ Jordan Herzog looks to get past Fairlawn’s Gavin Landrey at Botkins on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ Rylyn Paul performs a layup against Fairlawn at Botkins on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_DSC_5484.jpg Botkins’ Rylyn Paul performs a layup against Fairlawn at Botkins on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fairlawn’s Dalton Davis drives against Botkins’ Collin Doseck during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Tuesday in Botkins. Doseck scored 13 points. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_DSC_5218.jpg Fairlawn’s Dalton Davis drives against Botkins’ Collin Doseck during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Tuesday in Botkins. Doseck scored 13 points. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney loses 4th game in a row, Jackson Center beats Fort Loramie

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]