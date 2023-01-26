SCORES to carry games of top-ranked teams

ScoresBroadcast.com will carry three high school basketball games Friday night and Saturday, featuring two state-ranked boys teams and a state-ranked girls squad.

The 15-1 Russia Raiders, fourth in this week’s Division IV AP state poll, play home to the 7-10 Anna Rockets on Friday. Russia is 8-1 in the Shelby County Athletic League, one-half game behind Jackson Center. Anna is 2-6 in league play.

Starting at 6:55 p.m., listeners can hear the online pregame segment by joining ScoresBroadcast.com, which serves as the radio on your phone for high school sports. Tip-off is scheduled for approximately 7:30.

On Saturday afternoon, the Anna girls, 11-7 overall and 5-6 in the SCAL, host Marion Local. Anna topped West Liberty-Salem on Monday by three points. Marion Local is eighth in the most recent Div. IV statewide rankings. Air time on SCORES, the Shelby County Online Radio Entertainment System, is 12:55 p.m.

On Saturday evening, the Jackson Center boys, 15-1 and second in Ohio in D-IV behind Richmond Heights, travel to 2-13 Minster, which meets Delphos St. John’s on Friday. The Tigers are idle on Friday. The Saturday broadcast will start at 6:55 p.m.

ScoresBroadcast.com will follow Jackson Center to Lima Central Catholic on Tuesday night.

The Marion Local girls were 15-2 heading into a tough contest at Parkway on Thursday night. The Flyers, unbeaten in the Midwest Athletic Conference, have lost only to non-league foes D-II Bryan and D-II Celina. Marion Local downed Russia this month, 51-45.

On average, 2200 to 2600 IP addresses are connected to SCORES broadcasts at a precise moment in the fourth quarter. The online play-by-play service is free of charge to the public. It launched in 2006 and 2007 thanks to the support of Lacal Equipment in Jackson Center.

