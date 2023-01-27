Sports Extra with Dave Ross: Versailles MLK for the girls

Fort Loramie will again host a day long boys basketball event on the Sunday of MLK weekend in 2024. The next day will mark the debut of a similar girls gathering in Versailles for both JV and varsity.

A dozen schools will be represented in these matchups: Indian Lake/Mississinawa, Russia/Liberty Benton, Willard/Tri-Village, Wilmington/New Bremen, Waynesville/Marion Local, and Bellefontaine/Versailles.

Bath and Zack

When the Fort Loramie girls successfully journeyed to Lima Bath last Saturday, I thought back to my high school days when Sidney played the final game of an unbeaten 1969 football season season at that same school north of Lima. Legendary Sidney Daily News Sports Editor Zack Crusey utilized the following headline to report that contest, “Sidney back from Bath with clean slate.” That is vintage Zack Crusey.

Scott Rolen

The votes are in and they were finally in his favor, but just barely. Former Cincinnati third baseman Scott Rolen has been elected to the baseball Hall of Fame. He jumped from 63.2% of the writers vote a year ago to 76.3 percent, narrowly eclipsing the 75 percent requirement.

Rolen is now involved with the baseball program at Indiana University as Director of Player Development. Local IU alum Mike Flanagan will be pleased I mentioned this.

Another first

I had another unique first time experience last weekend when I witnessed a JV official pull a real dandy. He called a foul just before halftime and ventured to the scorer’s table to verbalize the call. In an otherwise silent gym, he explained that the infraction was intentional but he had no idea how to give that signal. The remainder of the game the young referee was regularly shown that crossed arms indicator by many in attendance.

Sports Extra With Dave Ross

Sports Extra appears each Friday. Dave Ross is the senior member of the OHSAA Media Advisory Committee as he approaches 48 years in the business.

