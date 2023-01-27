Wednesday, Thursday basketball roundup: Russia beats Botkins in lopsided fashion

BOTKINS — Russia’s girls basketball team earned a Shelby County Athletic League victory on Thursday by beating Botkins 56-27.

The Raiders led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter, then used a 17-1 scoring edge in the second to take a 27-10 halftime lead. They led 42-22 at the end of the third quarter.

Kate Sherman led Russia (16-4, 9-2 SCAL) with 14 points while Reese Goubueaux scored eight.

Lydia Dietz, Jana Metz and Malanie Maurer each scored five points for Botkins (11-8, 7-4).

Lehman Catholic 38, Troy Christian 37

The Cavaliers won a Three Rivers Conference game on Thursday in Troy.

Lehman led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter, but the Eagles tied it 17-17 at halftime. Troy Christian used a 16-8 scoring edge in the third to take a 33-25 scoring edge but the Cavaliers rallied with a 13-4 advantage in the fourth.

Lehman improved to 4-14 overall in 2-11 in TRC play. No statistics were reported.

Covington 41, Riverside 28

The Pirates lost a TRC on Thursday in Covington.

The Buccaneers led 6-4 at the end of the first quarter, 18-8 at halftime and 31-18 at the end of the third.

Ayva Stewart led Riverside (5-12, 2-9) with 11 points.

WEDNESDAY RESULTS

• Girls basketball

Sidney 62, Troy 25

The Yellow Jackets won a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday in Troy.

Sidney led 12-9 at the end of the first quarter and 25-19 at halftime before pulling away with a 20-3 advantage in the third and 17-3 advantage in the fourth.

Allie Stockton led Sidney (15-4, 15-0 MVL Valley Division) with 19 points, 13 rebounds, five steals and five assists. Jordan Scully scored 14 points and four assists and Kelis McNeal scored 12 points and had seven rebounds. Kimora Johnson scored eight points off the bench and had three assists and three steals.

Sidney shot 23 for 58 (39.7 percent) from the floor and had a 32-21 rebounding edge. The Yellow Jackets had 15 steals and forced Troy into 29 turnovers.

Russia’s Kate Sherman is pressured by Botkins’ Malanie Maurer at Botkins on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_DSC_6071.jpg Russia’s Kate Sherman is pressured by Botkins’ Malanie Maurer at Botkins on Thursday. Botkins’ Delana Pitts is pressured by Russia’s Jaela Shappie, left, and Cece Borchers at Botkins on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_DSC_6117.jpg Botkins’ Delana Pitts is pressured by Russia’s Jaela Shappie, left, and Cece Borchers at Botkins on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Kate Sherman shoots as Botkins’ Delana Pitts defeats at Botkins on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_DSC_6132.jpg Russia’s Kate Sherman shoots as Botkins’ Delana Pitts defeats at Botkins on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ Jana Metz drives against Russia’s Roni Poling at Botkins on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_DSC_6164.jpg Botkins’ Jana Metz drives against Russia’s Roni Poling at Botkins on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Kate Sherman is pressured by Botkins’ Jana Metz, left, and Lydia Dietz. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_DSC_6184.jpg Russia’s Kate Sherman is pressured by Botkins’ Jana Metz, left, and Lydia Dietz. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Cece Borchers shoots as Botkins’ Melanie Maurer defends at Botkins on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_DSC_6256.jpg Russia’s Cece Borchers shoots as Botkins’ Melanie Maurer defends at Botkins on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ Delana Pitts drives around Russia’s Cece Borchers at Botkins on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_DSC_6335.jpg Botkins’ Delana Pitts drives around Russia’s Cece Borchers at Botkins on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ Camdyn Paul shoots as Russia’s Kate Sherman defends at Botkins on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_DSC_6469.jpg Botkins’ Camdyn Paul shoots as Russia’s Kate Sherman defends at Botkins on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ Lydia Dietz drives against Russia’s Reese Goubeaux, left, and Addison Shappie at Botkins on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_DSC_6495.jpg Botkins’ Lydia Dietz drives against Russia’s Reese Goubeaux, left, and Addison Shappie at Botkins on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Cece Borchers shoots as Botkins’ Malanie Maurer, left, and Lydia Dietz defend at Botkins on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_DSC_6277.jpg Russia’s Cece Borchers shoots as Botkins’ Malanie Maurer, left, and Lydia Dietz defend at Botkins on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Lehman Catholic rallies late against Troy Christian

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

