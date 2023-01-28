Friday basketball roundup: Lehman Catholic beats Riverside 55-38

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic pulled away in the second half to beat Riverside 55-38 in a Three Rivers Conference game on Friday at Schlater Family Gymnasium.

Lehman led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter and 28-22 at halftime, then pulled away with a 16-9 scoring edge in the third and 11-7 edge in the fourth.

Donovan O’Leary led the Cavaliers (11-6, 6-5 TRC) with 19 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Justin Chapman scored nine points and had 16 rebounds and five blocks. Da’Ron Pride scored 15 points.

Myles Platfoot led the Pirates (5-11, 2-9) with 12 points and had three steals. Ayden Clary scored 10 points and had four blocks.

Xenia 65, Sidney 41

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Xenia.

The Buccaneers led 22-14 at the end of the first quarter, 39-21 at halftime and 51-36 at the end of the third quarter.

Julius Spradling led Sidney (7-10, 6-8 MVL Valley Division) with 13 points. Sam Reynolds scored 12.

Fort Loramie 61, Fairlawn 28

The Redskins cruised to a Shelby County Athletic League victory on Friday at Fairlawn.

Fort Loramie 10-4 at the end of the first quarter, 36-17 at halftime and 57-25 at the end of the third quarter.

Caleb Maurer led the Redskins (13-4, 6-4 SCAL) with 18 points while Logan Eilerman scored 13, Ethan Keiser scored 11 and Austin Pleiman scored 10.

The Jets dropped to 1-17 overall and 0-11 in SCAL play. No statistics were reported.

Botkins 58, Houston 23

The Trojans cruised to an SCAL victory on Friday in Botkins.

Botkins led 14-2 at the end of the first quarter, 25-11 at halftime and 49-16 at the end of the third quarter.

Collin Doseck led the Trojans (10-7, 6-4) with 19 points while Carter Pleiman scored 15.

Houston dropped to 2-14 overall and 0-11 in SCAL play. No statistics were reported.

Russia 70, Anna 37

The Raiders cruised to an SCAL victory on Friday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

Russia led 22-7 at the end of the first quarter, 40-16 at halftime and 54-31 at the end of the third quarter.

Braylon Cordonnier led Russia (16-1, 9-1) with 12 points while Hayden Quinter and Ross Fiessinger each scored 10. Eleven players scored for the Raiders.

Drew Doseck led Anna (7-11, 4-7) with seven points.

Lehman Catholic’s Da’Ron Pride performs a layup against Riverside at Lehman Catholic on Friday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_DSC_6668-1.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Da’Ron Pride performs a layup against Riverside at Lehman Catholic on Friday. Lehman Catholic’s Da’Ron Pride shoots as Riverside’s Ayden Clary defends during a Three Rivers Conference game on Friday at Schlater Family Gymnasium in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_DSC_6764-1.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Da’Ron Pride shoots as Riverside’s Ayden Clary defends during a Three Rivers Conference game on Friday at Schlater Family Gymnasium in Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Daniel Carlisle passes while covered by Riverside’s Ayden Clary at Lehman Catholic on Friday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_DSC_6809-1.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Daniel Carlisle passes while covered by Riverside’s Ayden Clary at Lehman Catholic on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Riverside’s Ayden Clary attempts a layup against Lehman Catholic at Lehman Catholic on Friday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_DSC_6886-1.jpg Riverside’s Ayden Clary attempts a layup against Lehman Catholic at Lehman Catholic on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Riverside’s Ayden Clary drives as Lehman Catholic’s Donovan O’Leary, left, and Da’Ron Pride defend at Lehman Catholic on Friday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_DSC_6963-1.jpg Riverside’s Ayden Clary drives as Lehman Catholic’s Donovan O’Leary, left, and Da’Ron Pride defend at Lehman Catholic on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Riverside’s Jaxon Woods drives while covered by Lehman Catholic’s Donovan O’Leary during a Three Rivers Conference game on Friday at Schlater Family Gymnasium in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_DSC_6982-1.jpg Riverside’s Jaxon Woods drives while covered by Lehman Catholic’s Donovan O’Leary during a Three Rivers Conference game on Friday at Schlater Family Gymnasium in Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Riverside’s Myles Platfoot shoots as Lehman Catholic’s David Brunner, left, and Turner Lachey defend at Lehman Catholic on Friday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_DSC_7018-1.jpg Riverside’s Myles Platfoot shoots as Lehman Catholic’s David Brunner, left, and Turner Lachey defend at Lehman Catholic on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Riverside’s Landon Purtee comes to a stop a Lehman Catholic’s Daniel Carlisle defends at Lehman Catholic on Friday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_DSC_7084-1.jpg Riverside’s Landon Purtee comes to a stop a Lehman Catholic’s Daniel Carlisle defends at Lehman Catholic on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Donovan O’Leary shoots as Riverside’s Myles Platfoot defends at Lehman Catholic on Friday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_DSC_6833-1.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Donovan O’Leary shoots as Riverside’s Myles Platfoot defends at Lehman Catholic on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s David Brunner pulls the ball away from the reach of Riverside’s Myles Platfoot during a Three Rivers Conference game on Friday at Schlater Family Gymnasium in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_DSC_6870-1.jpg Lehman Catholic’s David Brunner pulls the ball away from the reach of Riverside’s Myles Platfoot during a Three Rivers Conference game on Friday at Schlater Family Gymnasium in Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie, Botkins, Russia earn lopsided SCAL wins

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]