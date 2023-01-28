Friday basketball roundup: Lehman Catholic beats Riverside 55-38

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic pulled away in the second half to beat Riverside 55-38 in a Three Rivers Conference game on Friday at Schlater Family Gymnasium.
Lehman led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter and 28-22 at halftime, then pulled away with a 16-9 scoring edge in the third and 11-7 edge in the fourth.
Donovan O’Leary led the Cavaliers (11-6, 6-5 TRC) with 19 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Justin Chapman scored nine points and had 16 rebounds and five blocks. Da’Ron Pride scored 15 points.
Myles Platfoot led the Pirates (5-11, 2-9) with 12 points and had three steals. Ayden Clary scored 10 points and had four blocks.
Xenia 65, Sidney 41
The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Xenia.
The Buccaneers led 22-14 at the end of the first quarter, 39-21 at halftime and 51-36 at the end of the third quarter.
Julius Spradling led Sidney (7-10, 6-8 MVL Valley Division) with 13 points. Sam Reynolds scored 12.
Fort Loramie 61, Fairlawn 28
The Redskins cruised to a Shelby County Athletic League victory on Friday at Fairlawn.
Fort Loramie 10-4 at the end of the first quarter, 36-17 at halftime and 57-25 at the end of the third quarter.
Caleb Maurer led the Redskins (13-4, 6-4 SCAL) with 18 points while Logan Eilerman scored 13, Ethan Keiser scored 11 and Austin Pleiman scored 10.
The Jets dropped to 1-17 overall and 0-11 in SCAL play. No statistics were reported.
Botkins 58, Houston 23
The Trojans cruised to an SCAL victory on Friday in Botkins.
Botkins led 14-2 at the end of the first quarter, 25-11 at halftime and 49-16 at the end of the third quarter.
Collin Doseck led the Trojans (10-7, 6-4) with 19 points while Carter Pleiman scored 15.
Houston dropped to 2-14 overall and 0-11 in SCAL play. No statistics were reported.
Russia 70, Anna 37
The Raiders cruised to an SCAL victory on Friday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.
Russia led 22-7 at the end of the first quarter, 40-16 at halftime and 54-31 at the end of the third quarter.
Braylon Cordonnier led Russia (16-1, 9-1) with 12 points while Hayden Quinter and Ross Fiessinger each scored 10. Eleven players scored for the Raiders.
Drew Doseck led Anna (7-11, 4-7) with seven points.
