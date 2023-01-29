Saturday basketball roundup: Sidney can’t keep up with Parks, St. Marys

ST. MARYS — Sidney lost its sixth consecutive game on Saturday evening to an opponent that has won eight consecutive games, but coach John Willoughby is happy the squad showed some effort against a stout opponent.

The Yellow Jackets couldn’t slow St. Marys Memorial and Ohio State signee Austin Parks and lost 92-64. Parks, who became the program’s all-time leading scorer in a victory over Coldwater on Tuesday, set the program’s single-game scoring record on Saturday by amassing 45 points.

Sidney junior forward Mitchell Davis, who is 6-foot-4, is Sidney’s only player taller than 6-2. Parks, a 6-foot-11 senior, dominated in the paint, as did 6-7 junior forward Jace Turner, who scored 24.

Despite a lopsided loss, Willoughby said he’s proud of the team’s effort, especially coming off a 65-41 loss at Xenia (5-11) on Friday.

“Our effort hasn’t been there the last four or five games,” Willoughby said. “This team brought it out of us. I thought we fought as hard as we could, with the big (height) disadvantage we had. I didn’t see anybody give up or quit. It was good to at least visualize how hard you have to play.

“We tried to keep a guy in front and behind, but they do a good job of passing the ball, and they hit some 3’s early. We knew they were going to hit some 3’s, but we just didn’t want them to continue pounding it in there, which they did at the end.”

The Roughriders (11-5) built a 23-14 lead by the end of the first quarter. The teams traded points to a 43-34 halftime score, but Parks and Turner each scored 10 in the third quarter to lead a 26-16 scoring edge that put the game away.

Sam Reynolds led Sidney (7-11) with 19 points while Myles Vordemark scored 17 and Julius Spradling scored 11. Davis and Jayce Daniel each scored seven.

“I thought Sam and Myles played really well, and kept us in the game early,” Willoughby said. “Mitchell battled against those guys tonight. It’s one of the strongest game he’s had. Julius showed what he can do.”

Sidney has another tough game scheduled on Tuesday with Troy (14-4), which is in contention with Tippecanoe for the overall MVL title.

“Hopefully we come to play,” Willoughby said. “We’ve been on a downtrend here. Hopefully the effort tonight gets us going back the way we need. I’m disappointed sometimes when my teams don’t play as hard as they should, and we haven’t been playing as hard as we should.

“You’re never pleased by getting beat by a score like this, but you can be pleased with the effort, and I’m very pleased with the effort tonight.”

Jackson Center 50, Minster 36

The Tigers won a nonconference game on Saturday in Minster.

Jackson Center led 12-10 at the end of the first quarter, 22-15 at halftime and 37-22 at the end of the third quarter.

Jace Mullenhour led Jackson Center (16-1) with 16 points and had seven rebounds. Camdyn Reese scored 11 points and had seven rebounds and Nolan Fark scored 10 points and had five assists.

Jackson Center shot 16 for 36 (44.4 percent) from the floor and had a 23-12 rebounding edge, Minster shot 10 for 28 (35 percent) from the floor.

Versailles 46, Russia 41

The Raiders lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Versailles.

Russia led 14-13 at the end of the first quarter and 23-22 at halftime. The Tigers used a 14-9 scoring edge in the third and 10-9 edge in the fourth to rally.

Braylon Cordonnier led Russia (16-2) with 12 points while Brayden Monnin scored 11.

Riverside 62, Houston 55 OT

The Pirates won a nonconference game on Saturday in Houston.

Riverside led 17-15 at the end of the first quarter, but Houston used a 14-8 advantage in the second to take a 29-25 halftime lead. The Pirates battled back with a 14-12 advantage in the third and 10-8 advantage in the fourth to tie it 49-49 and force overtime, then pulled away with a 13-6 edge in the extra period.

Warren Shockey led Riverside (6-11) with 21 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals. Myles Platfoot scored 17 points and Ayden Clary added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Rusty Vondenhuevel led Houston (2-15) with 14 points while Jeff Leist scored 12.

Riverside shot 20 for 49 (40.8 percent) from the floor.

Miami East 60, Anna 49

The Rockets lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Anna.

The Vikings led 15-8 at the end of the first quarter and 30-20 at halftime. The Rockets used a 15-8 scoring edge in the third to pull within 38-35, but the Vikings pulled away with a 22-14 edge in the fourth.

Trey Heitkamp led Anna (7-12) with 11 points while Mason Carey scored nine points and had five rebounds. Evan Myers scored nine points and Drew Doseck scored eight points and had six rebounds.

The Rockets shot 19 for 46 (41 percent) from the floor while the Vikings shot 14 for 36 (39 percent). Miami East made 29-of-35 free-throw attempts while Anna made 7-of-14. Miami East had a 32-18 rebounding edge.

Marion Local 46, Fort Loramie 39

The Redskins lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Maria Stein.

Marion Local led 13-9 at the end of the first quarter, 28-19 at halftime and 43-28 at the end of the third quarter.

Caleb Maurer led Fort Loramie (13-5) with 11 points while Logan Eilerman scored nine. The Redskins shot 13 for 43 (30 percent) from the floor.

Lehman Catholic 53, Bradford 34

The Cavaliers won a nonconference game on Saturday in Bradford.

Lehman led 16-9 at the end of the first quarter, 23-16 at halftime and 33-25 at the end of the third quarter.

Da’Ron Pride led the Cavaliers (12-6) with 12 points. Justin Chapman scored 11 points and had 12 rebounds and seven blocks. Daniel Carlisle scored nine points.

The Cavaliers shot 19 for 32 (59.4 percent) from the floor and had a 23-11 rebounding edge.

Fairlawn 65, Waynesfield-Goshen 60

The Jets won a nonconference game on their home court on Saturday.

Fairlawn improved to 2-17 overall. No statistics were reported.

• Girls basketball

Sidney 60, West Carrollton 24

The Yellow Jackets dominated a Miami Valley League game on Saturday in West Carrollton to clinch at least a share of the overall league title.

Sidney built a 14-5 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 10-0 advantage in the second half to take a 24-5 halftime lead. The Yellow Jackets used an 18-12 advantage in the third quarter and an 18-7 edge in the fourth to pull away.

Jordan Scully led Sidney (16-4, 16-0 MVL) with 16 points while Allie Stockton scored 13 and Regan Clark scored 10.

Fort Loramie 51, Houston 10

Fort Loramie dominated the Wildcats in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Saturday in Fort Loramie. The victory secured the outright league title for the squad.

Avery Brandewie scored eight points in the first quarter to help the Redskins take an 18-4 lead. The squad used a 12-6 advantage in the second half to take a 30-10 halftime lead, then outscored the Wildcats 11-0 in the third quarter and 10-0 in the fourth.

Brandewie led Fort Loramie (18-1, 11-0 SCAL) with 16 points and had five rebounds while Victoria Mescher scored 14 points and had five rebounds. Skyler Albers scored six points and had five rebounds and four assists.

Houston dropped to 2-14 overall and 2-8 in SCAL play.

Jackson Center 57, Fairlawn 38

The Tigers won an SCAL game on Saturday in Jackson Center.

Presley Reese led Jackson Center (9-11, 5-6) with 17 points while Addie Biederman scored 15 and McKinley Reichert scored 13.

Lani Clemons led the Jets (1-19, 0-12) with 11 points.

Marion Local 37, Anna 28

The Rockets lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Anna.

Anna led 6-5 at the end of the first quarter, but Marion Local used a 10-8 edge in the second to take a 15-14 lead at halftime. The Rockets outscored the Flyers 8-7 in the third to tie it 22-22 heading into the fourth, but Marion Local pulled away with a 15-6 edge.

Brenna Cobb led the Rockets (11-8) with 13 points.

Anna shot 10 for 32 (31 percent) from the floor while Marion Local shot 12 for 46 (26 percent). The Flyers had a 24-21 rebounding edge.

Russia 49, Versailles 48

Kate Sherman hit a shot at the buzzer to give Russia a nonconference victory on Saturday in Versailles.

The Raiders led 19-10 at the end of the first quarter, 28-22 at halftime and 39-35 at the end of the third.

Cece Borchers led Russia (17-4) with 16 points while Reese Goubeaux scored 11 and Sherman scored 10.

Newton 45, Lehman Catholic 20

The Cavaliers lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Pleasant Hill.

The Indians led 6-5 at the end of the first quarter, but Lehman used a 9-3 edge in the second to take a 14-9 halftime lead. Newton pulled away with an 18-0 edge in the fourth and 18-6 edge in the fourth.

Lehman dropped to 4-15 overall. No statistics were reported.

