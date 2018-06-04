Adams named Teacher of the Year

SIDNEY – The top educator awards were presented by the Sidney Education Association during its awards dinner in May. The evening, filled with laughter and tears, celebrated various teachers for accomplishments and achievements throughout the year, as well as those who from the community who have positively impacted the education of Sidney City Schools students.

Members honored Chris Adams, Sidney Middle and High School band director, as Teacher of the Year.

Eric Meiners, SMS art teacher, was awarded the Career Achievement Award.

Receiving the SEA Doers Award, Kris Klepinger, Northwood Elementary first-grade teacher, and Todd Bridges, assistant band director at Sidney Middle and High School. This award recognizes those teachers who go above and beyond in the day-to-day to promote and enhance the educational process in Sidney City Schools.

The group also recognized retiring teachers elementary music teacher Jennifer Billing-Martz, elementary MD teacher Jody Haer, and elementary intervention specialist Kathy Braun.

Members also awarded Friends of Education. These are people, groups and organizations who have made a considerable effort to support teachers and enhance the educational process within Sidney City Schools through their work, time, and generosity. Receiving this award were volunteer Kristin Allen and the United Way’s women’s initiative group POWER who have dedicated their efforts to kindergarten tutoring.