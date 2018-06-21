DARE Camp wraps up

FORT LORAMIE — Children from throughout Shelby County wrapped up the 2018 Shelby County Sheriff’s Office DARE Camp, Thursday, June 21, at Lake Loramie State Park.

The 175 participants in the free program, which was sponsored by 35 area businesses, attended Tuesday and Thursday sessions from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for three weeks.

They learned about boat, bicycle, drug and fishing safety; alternatives to violence; bullying and the history of DARE and also had resistant training. Campers enjoyed outdoor bowling, sack races, running and activities using alcohol goggles.

Each camper received a T-shirt, a three-month summer pass to the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, a one-day pass and ride band to the Shelby County Fair and a bicycle helmet. They competed for prizes including restaurant coupons, DARE sunglasses, bicycles and passes to Rolling Hills Skate, Bel Mar Lanes and Kings Island.

This was the sixth year the sheriff’s office has offered the camp to area kids.