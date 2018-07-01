Celebrating America’s Independence

The skies over New Knoxville were filled by the glow of fireworks Saturday night.

The skies over New Knoxville were filled by the glow of fireworks Saturday night.

Art Moeller, of Maria Stein, purchasing his 50/50 raffle tickets from Kathy Frankenberg, of New Knoxville, to help support the New Knowxville parks during the Independence Day celebtration, which was held Friday and Saturday, June 29-30.

Shelley Linder, of New KNoxville, and Sandra Boesche, of New Knoxville, look at books at the Friends of the Library book sale during Independence Days in New Knoxville.

Leah Schoenlein, 2, daughter of Nick and Kelly Schoenlein, of New Knoxville, eats her hot dogs while waiting on the fireworks display.

Ashley Hirschfeld, of St Marys, talks to Alie Bucklin, of New Knoxville, about her LaRoe Clothing , Hirschfeld sells the La Roe clothing.

Twins Wyatt and Emma Wellman, 5, of New Knoxville, get their snow cones while their dad, Jack Wellman, and Julie Miller, of Troy, who sold the snow cones to the them, watch them get their flavoring for their cones.

Bobby Fowler, 10, son of Will and Kathy Fowler, of New Knoxville, get a funnel cake during the Independence Days celebration in New Knoxville.

Brad Waterman, of New Knoxville, turns the brats and Shane Stochler, of New Knoxville, turns the turkey ribs for their food booth to support the Little league baseball grades 3-6 of New Knoxville. The booth was open during the New Knoxville Independence Days celebration Friday and Saturday.

Jeremy Doty, 15, shoots some hoops at the festival. He is the son of Scott and Ty Doty, of New Knoxville.

Eddie Gren, of Wapakoneta, hits the ball during a men’s softball tournament. He was playing for the American Legion of Wapakoneta. The American Legion team was facing off against Minster’s Thieman Metal and Fab team.

Raynor Marok, 5, rides along on his tricycle at the festival. He is the son of James Marok, of New Knoxville.

Caleb Garret, 6, son of Jeremy and Ashley Garrett, of New Knoxville, shoots some basketballs at the Bouncy Basketball game.