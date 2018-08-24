Sidney Tire spruces up fence

SIDNEY — When students headed out to recess at Northwood School, they noticed something new: what was previously an overgrown fence line is now a new fence with a black and yellow “Northwood” screen, and it was all thanks to Sidney Tire owner Jeff Pollard.

Pollard had approached Northwood Elementary principal Eric Barr about the fence line, which rests on Sidney Tire property. He asked if Barr would mind if he cleaned up the fence line by pulling out all of the overgrown brush and trees and putting in a new fence. Barr was ecstatic, noting sometimes kids would go to retrieve balls from the brush and come out with poison ivy.

Pollard had told Barr his plans to add a screen for privacy as he stores cars and equipment behind his shop and wondered if the school might like it to say something. The two decided it would be great if it said “Northwood” in Sidney yellow and Barr said the school would be willing to split the cost.

“The quote for the screen came back much lower than anticipated and to our surprise, Jeff ended up covering the entire cost,” said Barr. “This is just another great example of the wonderful school/business relationship in our community.”

The two joked about playground balls going over the fence.

“Deputy Rod Austin would sometimes call and say, ‘We have three balls over the fence,’ and we’ll go and throw them back over,” said Pollard. “I should have left an opening in the fence for playground ball retrieval.”

“We love having Jeff and Sidney Tire as a neighbor,” said Barr. “Based on the wonderful new fence, the feeling seems to be mutual.”