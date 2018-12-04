Sheriff’s Office offers reward

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for informaiton identifying a person who stole a package from a front porch in Fort Loramie.

According to a press release, a $500 reward has been established asking citizens for their assistance in identifying the suspect or information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

On Nov. 14, 2018, The Fort Loramie Police Department took a report from a local resident that their credit card had been used on Nov. 12, 2018, to purchase $700 worth of Boost phones. The phones were scheduled to be delivered to the residence on Nov. 13, 2018.

The phones were delivered around noon on Nov. 13, and at approximately 2:30 p.m., a black male is shown pulling up to the residence, getting out of a vehicle and going onto the porch and taking the package. The subject is wanted for questioning regarding the fraudulent use of a credit card and theft.

The suspect appears to be a black male in his early 20s, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, thin build, with black hair that is short on the sides and longer on top and a black mustache. He is believed to be driving a darker colored Saturn Vue.

Anyone with information about this situation or the identity of the suspect are asked to call the Fort Loramie Police Department at 937-295-4042 or Chief Deputy Jim Frye at 937-494-2117,

Camera footage shows a man who allegedly stole a package off of the front porch of a Fort Loramie residence Wednesday, Nov. 14, around 2:30 p.m. He is suspected in connection with fraudulent credit card activity and other charges. He is believed to be driving a dark colored Saturn Vue. Call 937-295-4042 to report information.

Camera footage shows the dark colored Saturn Vue police believe a man was driving who allegedly stole a package off of the front porch of a Fort Loramie residence Wednesday, Nov. 14, around 2:30 p.m.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

