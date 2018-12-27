Police seek man indicted on rape charges

SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department (SPD), along with Sidney-Shelby County Crime Stoppers, are seeking help to find a man indicted on first-degree rape.

According to a SPD press release, the Shelby County Grand Jury handed down an indictment on Dec. 20 for the arrest of Todd T. Freeman, 38, of Sidney. The arrest warrant charges Freeman with one count of Rape, a felony of the first-degree.

On Sept. 6, SPD started an investigation regarding Freeman having sexual conduct with a girl under the age of 13. Shortly after the investigation started, the release said, Freeman left his Sidney residence, 503 N. Main Ave., and left behind most of his belongings. He has not been heard from or seen since.

Freeman is a 38-year-old, black male, who is 6 feet 4 inches tall, and weights approximately 180 pounds. He drives a silver 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee, with Ohio registration HHK2221.

Anyone with information about Freeman’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 937-492-TIPS (8477) or the SPD at 937-498-2351.

A reward up to $500 is being offered by the Sidney-Shelby County Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest and apprehension of Freeman. Callers will remain anonymous.

The funds used for Crime Stoppers’ rewards are raised through donations and Municipal Court fines. Tax dollars are not used to pay rewards.

A photo of a vehicle similar to the silver 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee that Freeman drives. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_Vehicle.jpg A photo of a vehicle similar to the silver 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee that Freeman drives. Freeman https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_Freeman.jpg Freeman