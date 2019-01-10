DeGraff resident elected Ohio Fairs queen

COLUMBUS — A Degraff resident has been selected the 2019 Ohio Fairs Queen.

The Ohio Fair Managers announced Lora Current, of DeGraff, and representing the Champaign County Fair, was crowned queen during the OFM concerence. Current was chosen from a field of 79 county and independent fair queens and crowned on Saturday, Jan. 5, during the combined Senior and Junior Fair Board member general session. There were more than 2600 Senior and Junior Fair Board members in the Battelle Ballroom, Columbus, Ohio.

The key note address was delivered by Kevin Wanzer. His presentation titled “Choose to Act with Aloha’ was well received by the combined Junior and Senior Fair Board audience.

Current is involved in the Champaign County Junior Fair. Her 4-H projects in her 4-H Club Triple S Swine included market hogs, market lambs, sewing and home projects in her nine years of 4-H club work. In her 4-H club, Current has held the offices of president, vice president, secretary, health and safety, day camp counselor and food fashion.

The daughter of Chad and Dana Current, she graduated from Troy Christian. She has been honored for academics and is active in sports at her school. Current currently is enrolled at Mount Vernon University enrolled in Theology and a minor in Social work.

Her special interests include pole vaulting, trail running, community 5-K, mentoring and tutoring. Current indicates the reason she applied to be the Ohio Fairs’ Queen was that she loves to Learn and teach and that Ohio’s Fairs do just that.

“In my leisure time I like to read nonfiction books, spend time with friends, volunteer with my school at Isaiah’s Place Foster Care, and teach ballet and jazz at Center Stage Academy. I also quite enjoy bargain shopping and finding good deals,” Current indicated in her application to the Champaign County contest.

Current will represent Ohio’s State, County and Independent Agricultural Fairs for 2019 and will assist with the queen’s selection process during the 2020 Ohio Fair Managers Convention in Columbus Ohio Jan. 2-5, 2020.