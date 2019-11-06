Police responds to hostage situation

A Sidney Police officer runs to take up position across the street from the house, left, where a person was reported to have a gun on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Law enforcement holds a planning session near the scene of a standoff on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

An armored Piqua vehicle arrives at the scene of the standoff Wednesday afternoon.

Sidney Police officers wait behind a home next door to the house purported to have someone with a gun on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

A Sidney Police officer takes up position accross the street from where a person was reproted to have a gun on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

A Sidney Police officer runs to take up position across the street from the house, left, where a person was reported to have a gun on Wednesday, Nov. 6. The Sidney-Piqua Tactical Response Team is responding to an active situation around the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Fair Road on Wednesday afternoon on Nov. 6. Various streets are being blocked in conjunction with the situation. According to Sidney City Schools Superintendent Bob Humble, Emerson Primary School and Sidney Middle School are currently under lockdown. because of the situation. The high school is not under lockdown. “When we dismiss, we are not letting any walkers go home until the situation is resolved at any of the three buildings,” said Humble. Parents will be allowed to pick up the walkers at the school if they choose to do so.

An aerial view of the area by the Shelby County Fairgrounds and the area around the three Sidney City Schools shows police vehicles blocking the streets from traffic.