Sidney leaf collection update

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney has issued an update on the annual fall leaf collection service that began Oct. 28.

City crews have finished one complete round of collection in each zone. Crews continue to work to complete round two of collection. Due to the early winter weather, collection routes were halted. As a result, crews will continue to collect leaves until three rounds of collection are complete or until weather prohibits collection. Collection will likely end on Dec. 13, 2019. All work is subject to change due to weather and equipment availability. All leaves after Dec. 13, 2019, are required to be bagged or containerized for collection the second full week of January 2020.

Residents are reminded of the following leaf collection guidelines:

• Place all loose leaves on the tree lawn, not the pavement or sidewalk and not in the vicinity of catch basins.

• Ensure all leaf piles are free of garbage and other yard waste items. Brush, branches and large twigs are to be placed in a separate pile conforming to yard waste guidelines.

• Commingled piles of leaves and grass clippings or piles of grass clippings will not be collected.

• Ensure that no loose stone, asphalt or concrete is in leaf pile.

• Contaminated piles of leaves will not be collected.

• Do not park on top of leaf piles. Piles that have been parked on will not be collected.

To check the status of a crew, visit www.sidneyoh.com each Friday once leaf collection begins.