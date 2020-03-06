OSHA honors Derby Fabricating

SIDNEY – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recognized Sidney’s Derby Fabricating Solutions for its exemplary safety and health programs on Thursday with an honor that’s only been achieved by approximately 30 Ohio businesses.

“We’re safe,” said Ellie Williamson, team leader and safety coordinator for Derby Fabricating in Sidney. “We know people are going home safe. We know we have a safe place to work, a great place to work. It’s just a big deal. Hard work pays off.”

Of the approximately 200,000 small businesses in Ohio, approximately 30 of them have been accepted into OSHA’s Safety & Health Achievement Recognition Program, said Ranzy Brown, consultation program manager for the OSHA On-Site Consultation Program.

OSHA officials visited Derby Fabricating on Thursday morning to present the business with a plaque and flag in recognition of its achievement.

“You guys have worked really hard to achieve a status that very few companies in Ohio have achieved,” said Glenn McGinley, acting director of loss prevention operations for the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Division of Safety & Hygiene. “So few companies have this, and it takes a lot of time and a lot of energy on your part to really make this happen.”

Derby Fabricating, which has 65 employees in Sidney, spent the past two and a half years going through OSHA’s On-Site Consultation Program to ensure it had a safe working environment, Plant Manager Michael Brinkmann said. Getting employees involved in the safety process was critical to ensuring safety and earning the SHARP award.

“We’re pretty proud of that,” Brinkmann said. “It’s a good safety record for us. We think we provide a safe environment for our team members.”

SHARP requires businesses to have a comprehensive safety and a comprehensive health visit, have an injury rate below the national average and have safety systems in place to help keep employees safe.

Typically, one Ohio business earns the SHARP distinction annually, Brown said.

As part of Thursday’s recognition, Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst visited Derby Fabricating and presented a proclamation that declared March 5 as Derby Manufacturing Day in the city.

“It obviously isn’t easy to do, and you’re obviously the only one in Sidney, Ohio,” the mayor said of Derby Fabricating receiving the SHARP award.

Derby Fabricating was founded in 1977 primarily to serve the automotive and appliance industries. It offers complete laminating, die cutting and custom assembly.

It took a lot of work to earn the OSHA safety recognition, Williamson said, and it provides a great feeling of accomplishment.

“I didn’t really know anything about safety before this,” she said. “So when we invited them in, I’ve done nothing but learn for the past two years … and work; I still have to work, work and learn.”

For more information about the SHARP recognition, visit www.osha.gov/sharp.

For more information about Derby Fabricating Solutions, visit www.derbyfab.com.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/03/web1_DSC_0846-1.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/03/web1_DSC_0862-1.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/03/web1_DSC_0886-1.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/03/web1_DSC_0911-1.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Safety & Health Achievement Recognition Program https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/03/web1_DSC_0914-1.jpg Safety & Health Achievement Recognition Program Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Derby Fabricating Safety Coordinator Ellie Williamson, left, and Quality Coordinator Austina Thompson, both of Sidney, hug after a group photo celebrating the presentation of Derby Fabricating with Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Safety & Health Achievement Recognition Program status. Thompson is holding the SHARP plaque that was presented by OSHA representatives on Thursday, March 5. Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst presented Plant Manager Michael Brinkmann with a proclamation during the ceremony. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/03/web1_SDN030620DerbyFab-1.jpg Derby Fabricating Safety Coordinator Ellie Williamson, left, and Quality Coordinator Austina Thompson, both of Sidney, hug after a group photo celebrating the presentation of Derby Fabricating with Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Safety & Health Achievement Recognition Program status. Thompson is holding the SHARP plaque that was presented by OSHA representatives on Thursday, March 5. Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst presented Plant Manager Michael Brinkmann with a proclamation during the ceremony. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Company recognized for safety programs

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach this writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

Reach this writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.