Retail stores reopen with extra safety precautions

SIDNEY – Retail stores in Shelby County reopened on Tuesday with extra safety precautions including special shopping times for vulnerable customers.

FISH Thrift Store and Goodwill in Sidney were among the stores that reopened Tuesday after being closed since mid-March as a result of orders from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

“Our employees are excited to get back, and it seems like a lot of our customers are excited from what I’ve seen,” said Steve Niswonger, director of marketing for Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley.

Goodwill stores throughout the Miami Valley are largely operating with their normal store hours. The one change is the organization has established 8 to 9 a.m. Monday through Saturday as shopping time limited to seniors and other vulnerable customers.

FISH Thrift Store has reopened with new store hours of 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Shopping from 11 to 11:30 a.m. is limited to those in at-risk populations such as seniors and people with underlying health conditions.

“We’re excited that we’ll be able to be open and serve the community in offering our merchandise for those that may be in need of it,” said Bonnie Banks, chairman of FISH Thrift Store.

While FISH Thrift Store was able to reopen – which includes its food assistance and prescription assistance – it reduced the number of hours it’s open because many of its volunteers aren’t ready to return to work yet.

“Most of our population of volunteers is considered part of the vulnerable population,” Banks said. “As people are able to get out and about, we’ll try to have our regular hours.”

Along with special times for at-risk shoppers, retail stores have taken additional precautions to protect employees and customers.

FISH Thrift Store will allow only eight customers in its store at a time, and everyone in the store must wear a face covering. Face masks and scarves will be available for purchase.

Goodwill is recommending that all shoppers wear face masks but isn’t requiring it. All employees will wear masks.

Both FISH Thrift Store and Goodwill have added plexiglass shields at their registers. They also will disinfect surfaces throughout their stores frequently.

FISH Thrift Store customers are asked to limit their shopping trips to once a day and limit their time in the store to 30 minutes each day.

Parents who bring children to FISH Thrift Store are asked to keep their kids with them at all times and prevent them from playing with the store’s toys. Hand sanitizer is available, and all shoppers are asked to practice social distancing.

Goodwill has implemented 6 foot social distancing throughout its stores.

Both Goodwill and FISH Thrift Store will continue to accept donations.

For more information about FISH Thrift Store, call 937-492-1760 or visit its FISH of Shelby Co. Facebook page.

For more information about Goodwill, call 937-498-7537 or visit gesmv.org.

Ayana Williams, of Huber Heights, drove up to Sidney on Tuesday, May 12 just to shop at FISH Thrift Store on its first day open since closing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Williams came up with her boyfriend, who loves the thrift store.

Special hours set for vulnerable customers

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

