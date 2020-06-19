SPD seeks help to identify alleged thieves

SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department (SPD) is seeking assistance from the public to identify two individuals believed responsible for stealing a handgun, money and credit card from a vehicle parked on East Parkwood Street.

According to Capt. Jerry A. Tangeman’s press release, SPD received a report a vehicle parked in a driveway in the 900 block of East Parkwood Street was entered around 2 a.m. on June 18, 2020. A Smith and Wesson 9 mm handgun, $1,300 in cash and a credit card was stolen from the vehicle.

The credit cards were then used at four locations in Sidney around 3:30 a.m., including Love’s Travel Stop on Fair Road, Speedway West on Michigan Street, Speedway on St. Marys Avenue and the Clark Station downtown. SPD has obtained copies of video recordings from these stores of the subjects believed responsible are captured on video using the stolen credit cards. Help is asked from the public to identify these individuals.

Anyone with any information in identifying these two people are asked to contact the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-2351 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).

Pictured is the vehicle driven by two individuals believed responsible for stealing a 9 mm handgun, cash and a credit card from a vehicle parked on East Parkwood Street. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/06/web1_Vehicle-Notes-1.jpg Pictured is the vehicle driven by two individuals believed responsible for stealing a 9 mm handgun, cash and a credit card from a vehicle parked on East Parkwood Street. Courtesy photos Sidney Police seeks help identifying these two individuals believed responsible for stealing a 9 mm handgun, cash and a credit card from a vehicle parked on East Parkwood Street. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/06/web1_Suspects4-1.jpg Sidney Police seeks help identifying these two individuals believed responsible for stealing a 9 mm handgun, cash and a credit card from a vehicle parked on East Parkwood Street. Courtesy photos