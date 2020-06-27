KitchenAid Experience to close

GREENVILLE — A popular local fixture in downtown Greenville will soon be shutting its doors.

The KitchenAid Experience, 423 S. Broadway, will permanently close late July 2020, the company announced.

In a press release, KitchenAid stated it is “proud of the two decades that the retail store has been on Broadway Street in Greenville, embraced by the community, consumers, travelers, and chefs from across the country.”

Greenville remains the home of the iconic KitchenAid stand mixer and other products that are assembled in America. KitchenAid stand mixers have been manufactured in Greenville since 1941, according to the company’s website. Operations at the KitchenAid manufacturing plant and distribution center will continue as normal, the company said.

A Whirlpool spokesperson told The Daily Advocate the reason for the closure is primarily due to a declining number of customers visiting the location.

“We’ve seen a decrease in traffic there over time, and COVID-19 has changed the way people shop,” he said. “People are shopping in different ways now and have been for several years.”

He further clarified the coronavirus pandemic was not the only reason for the decision to close the popular attraction.

The KitchenAid Experience offered customers not only the ability to see the newest products but also the chance to partake in cooking demonstrations. As well, the shop offered discounted items to the public and a display of historic past appliances.

Greenville’s KitchenAid Experience will shut its doors at the end of July, the company announced. For two decades, the shop offered visitors a chance to use many KitchenAid appliances onsite before purchasing. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/06/web1_KitchenAid-FB.jpg Greenville’s KitchenAid Experience will shut its doors at the end of July, the company announced. For two decades, the shop offered visitors a chance to use many KitchenAid appliances onsite before purchasing. Courtesy photo

Popular attraction to close doors late July

By Erik Martin emartin@aimmediamidwest.com

Erik Martin may be reached by phone at 937-569-4312 or by email at emartin@aimmediamidwest.com

Erik Martin may be reached by phone at 937-569-4312 or by email at emartin@aimmediamidwest.com