New retailer offers big discounts

SIDNEY – When new merchandise arrives at his store, Jason Warner doesn’t know what treasures he might find.

“It’s kind of like Christmas,” Warner said. “I don’t know what’s in the majority of stuff I order.”

Warner opened Twisted Discounts, which sells liquidated items from large retailers, on May 22 in Sidney. He buys truckloads of overstock, damaged box and returned items that he then sells at discounted rates.

“We price everything from 25 to 50 percent of what it costs in the store,” Warner said. “We have clothes, small appliances, home décor stuff, bedding, furniture items.”

Prior to opening his store, which is located in the old AMVETS Post 1986 building at 1319 Fourth Ave., Warner got his start as a merchant by buying truckloads of items that he would resell by the pallet. His buyers then would sell the goods at garage sales, flea markets and on online.

He’s now transitioned from selling in bulk to selling directly to consumers and is seeing dozens of new customers come into his store each week.

“We’ve had good feedback from everybody that’s come in,” the DeGraff resident said. “They love it.”

Warner purchases truckloads of items from retailers such as Amazon, Target and Walmart. He and his family members, who help him run his store, inspect all the items before they sell them.

He likes having a variety of merchandise in his store that will appeal to a wide range of customers.

“Everybody wants different things,” Warner said. “I think it will bring in a larger variety of customers having different stuff instead of trying to focus on one specific thing.”

Warner bought the former AMVETS property in January and spent the next four months preparing it for his new store. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he was temporarily laid off from his job at Airstream, which did give him additional time to get the store ready.

Eventually Warner would like to make running the store his full-time job.

“I see that happening,” he said. “We just need to get a little bit further ahead.”

Warner has additional aspirations as well. He’d like to continue to grow his business and add onto the building so there would be more space to offer more items. He’d also like to resume bulk selling at some point.

But for now, Warner is glad that his store is open and he’s helping his customers save money.

“I think it’s great,” he said. “It helps me out of course because I’m making a little bit of money. But I’m also helping them out.

“We’re saving everybody tons of money on every day things.”

Twisted Discounts is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For the Fourth of July, Saturday’s hours will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit Twisted Discounts LLC on Facebook.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

