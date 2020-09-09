County records nine new COVID cases

SIDNEY – Nine new positive COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department.

According to its Facebook posting Wednesday morning, the cases involve a man in his 20s, a man in his 30s, a man and woman in their 40s, a woman and two men in their 50s, a woman in her 60s and a man n his 90s. The county’s total cases is 472.

As of Wednesday, 345 Shelby County residents have recovered, 122 have not recovered, and five people _ a woman in her 50s, a man in his 80s, a man in his 90s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 80s — have died. Currently, four Shelby County residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Of those who have tested positive, 10% are first responders/health care workers.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 247 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 50 cases, Botkins (45306) 18 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport(45845) 37 cases, Houston (45333) 17 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 20 cases, New Knoxville (45871), two cases, Maplewood (45340) eight cases, Minster (45865) 18 cases, Pemberton (45353) one case, Piqua (45356) 10 cases, Port Jefferson (45360) three cases and Russia (45363) 38 cases.

The Auglaize County Health Department reports total cases on the county are 512 with 457 confirmed and 55 probable. The total number of people hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 43.

A total of 309 women have tested positive while 203 men have tested positive.

The total number of deaths in Auglaize County is eight. The total number of people who have recovered is 363. There are 141 current cases. The average age of those testing positive is 48.

The new cases to report are: the 493rd case is a 56-year-old man, the 494th case is a 69-year-old man that is hospitalized, the 495th case is a 57-year-old man, the 496th case is a 62-year-old woman, the 497th case is a 17-year-old girl, the 498th case is an 82-year-old man that is hospitalized, the 499th case is a 23-year-old woman, the 500th case is a 37-year-old man, the 501st case is a 26-year-old woman, the 502nd case is a 66-year-old woman, the 503rd case is a 29-year-old woman, the 504th case is a 73-year-old woman, the 505th case is a 69-year-old man, the 506th case is a 28-year-old woman, the 507th case is a 41-year-old woman, the 508th case is a 36-year-old woman, the 509th case is a 14-year-old boy, the 510th case is a 24-year-old man, the 511th case is a 31 year old woman, and the 512th case is a 77-year-old man that is hospitalized. Unless noted, all cases are self-isolating at home.

Total cases include 11 people in the 0-10 age range, 51 in the 10-20 age range, 71 in the 20-30 age range, 71 in the 30-40 age range, 64 in the 40-50 age range, 87 in the 50-60 age range, 64 in the 60-70 age range, 38 in the 70-80 age range, 38 in the 80-90 age range, 16 in the 90-100 age range and one case in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 214 cases in St. Marys, 121 cases in Wapakoneta, 64 cases in Minster, 58 cases in New Bremen, 25 cases in Cridersville, 12 cases in Waynesfield, three cases in Botkins, five cases in New Knoxville, one case in New Hampshire, two cases in Uniopolis, two in St. Johns and two cases in Lakeview.

Miami County Public Health has 1,173 positive cases with 24 new cases. Miami County has had 120 total hospitalizations and 47 deaths. There are 946 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The Darke County General Health District reported the county has 685 positive cases with 70 hospitalizations since the pandemic started. There have been 36 deaths, and 579 people have recovered. There are 64 active cases with seven new cases reported Wednesday.

Logan County has had 263 total cases of COVID-19. There are four current hospitalizations. There are 209 recovered cases and 51 active cases. Three people have died in the county.

In Wednesday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 132,965 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 14,083 have been hospitalized with 3,054 admitted to the ICU. There have been 4,324 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio. A total of 111,201 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 52% are women and 47% are men. The median age is 42. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.