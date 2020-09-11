County reports 500th COVID-19 case

SIDNEY — Thirteen new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department Friday morning. This brings the county’s total to 500 cases.

The cases involve a man in his 20s; two women and two men in their 30s; four women and one man in their 40s; one woman in her 50s; one man in his 60s; and one woman in her 70s.

As of Friday, 368 Shelby County residents have recovered, 127 have not recovered and five people — a woman in her 50s, a man in his 80s, a man in his 90s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 80s — have died. Currently, four Shelby County residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Of those who have tested positive, 11% are first responders/health care workers.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 262 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 52 cases, Botkins (45306) 20 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport(45845) 39 cases, Houston (45333) 17 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 20 cases, New Bremen (45869) one case, New Knoxville (45871), two cases, Maplewood (45340) 10 cases, Minster (45865) 18 cases, Pemberton (45353) one case, Piqua (45356) 10 cases, Port Jefferson (45360) three cases and Russia (45363) 42 cases.

During the weekly report on nursing homes and assisted living facilities, Ohio Living Dorothy Love in Sidney reported two additional resident cases and four staff cases, Seventeen residents have tested positive, while 12 staff members have had a positive test result.

Four facilities in Auglaize County reported new cases among its residents and staff members.

Otterbein St Marys Assisted Living facility has 27 new resident cases, bringing its cumulative total to 35. An additional 21 staff members have tested positive, bringing that number to 28. At the Gardens in Wapakoneta, two residents and one staff member have tested positive. VanCrest Health Care Center in St. Marys has one positive test among its residents, while Wapakoneta Manor Nursing Home has one resident and one staff member with positive test results.

The Auglaize County Health Department reported there are 536 total cases in the county with 479 confirmed and 57 probable. The total number of people hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 44.

A total of 330 women have tested positive while 206 men have tested positive.

The total number of deaths in Auglaize County is eight. The total number of people who have recovered is 363. There are 165 current cases. The average age of those testing positive is 49.

The 525th case is a 101-year-old woman, the 526th case is a 77-year-old woman, the 527th case is a 83-year-old woman, the 528th case is 41-year-old woman, the 529th case is a 85-year-old man, the 530th case is a 58-year-old woman, the 531st case is a 61-year-old woman, the 532nd case is 51-year-old woman, the 533rd case is a 36-year-old woman, the 534th case is a 44-year- old woman, the 535th case is a 78-year-old woman, the 536th case is a 50-year-old woman. All cases are self isolating at home.

Total cases include 11 people in the 0-10 age range, 53 in the 10-20 age range, 72 in the 20-30 age range, 73 in the 30-40 age range, 67 in the 40-50 age range, 94 in the 50-60 age range, 68 in the 60-70 age range, 41 in the 70-80 age range, 41 in the 80-90 age range, 16 in the 90-100 age range and two cases in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 223 cases in St. Marys, 129 cases in Wapakoneta, 69 cases in Minster, 62 cases in New Bremen, 25 cases in Cridersville, 12 cases in Waynesfield, three cases in Botkins, six cases in New Knoxville, one case in New Hampshire, two cases in Uniopolis, two in St. Johns and two cases in Lakeview.

Miami County Public Health has reported 1,223 positive cases with 25 new cases. Miami County has had 122 total hospitalizations and 48 deaths. There are 955 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The Darke County General Health District reported the county has 703 positive cases with 71 hospitalizations since the pandemic started. There have been 36 deaths, and 585 people have recovered. There are 75 active cases with four new cases reported Friday.

In Friday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 135,326 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 14,236 have been hospitalized with 3,081 admitted to the ICU. There have been 4,403 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio. A total of 113,053 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 52% are women and 47% are men. The median age is 41. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.