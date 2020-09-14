Health Department reports 3 more COVID-19-related deaths

SIDNEY —Three deaths in Shelby County have been linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department’s post on Facebook Monday morning, three COVID-19-related deaths are a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s. This brings the county’s deaths to eight related to coronavirus.

The health department also reported 22 new cases since Friday’s report. The county has 522 positive COVID-19 cases.

The cases involve a boy in the 0-9 age group; three girls and one boy in the 10-19 age group; one woman and four men in their 20s; one woman and one man in their 30s; two men in their 40s; one woman and one man in their 50s; four women and one man in their 60s; and one woman in her 70s.

As of Monday, 377 Shelby County residents have recovered, 137 have not recovered. Currently, two Shelby County residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Of those who have tested positive, 11% are first responders/health care workers.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 275 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 52 cases, Botkins (45306) 20 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport(45845) 40 cases, Houston (45333) 18 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 21 cases, New Bremen (45869) one case, New Knoxville (45871), two cases, Maplewood (45340) 10 cases, Minster (45865) 18 cases, Pemberton (45353) one case, Piqua (45356) 11 cases, Port Jefferson (45360) three cases and Russia (45363) 47 cases.

The Auglaize County Health Department reported there are 551 total cases in the county with 493 confirmed and 58 probable. The total number of people hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 49.

A total of 339 women have tested positive while 212 men have tested positive.

The total number of deaths in Auglaize County is eight. The total number of people who have recovered is 401. There are 142 current cases. The average age of those testing positive is 49.

The new cases to report are: 537th case is a 78-year-old man that is hospitalized, the 538th case is a 53-year-old woman, the 539th case is a 39-year-old man, the 540th case is a 31-year-old woman, the 541st case is a 61-year-old man, the 542nd case is a boy less than the age of 1, the 543rd case is a 80-year-old woman that is hospitalized, the 544th case is a 25-year-old man, the 545th case is a 18-year-old man, the 546th case is a 27-year-old woman, the 547th case is a 33-year-old woman, the 548th case is an 18-year-old woman, the 549th case is an 18-year-old woman, the 550th case is a 72-year-old man, and the 551st case is a 90-year-old woman. Unless otherwise noted, all cases are self-isolating at home.

Total cases include 12 people in the 0-10 age range, 54 in the 10-20 age range, 74 in the 20-30 age range, 76 in the 30-40 age range, 67 in the 40-50 age range, 95 in the 50-60 age range, 69 in the 60-70 age range, 43 in the 70-80 age range, 42 in the 80-90 age range, 17 in the 90-100 age range and two cases in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 225 cases in St. Marys, 137 cases in Wapakoneta, 72 cases in Minster, 64 cases in New Bremen, 25 cases in Cridersville, 12 cases in Waynesfield, three cases in Botkins, six cases in New Knoxville, one case in New Hampshire, two cases in Uniopolis, two in St. Johns and two cases in Lakeview.

Miami County Public Health has reported 1,259 positive cases with 17 new cases over the weekend on Monday. Miami County has had 123 total hospitalizations and 48 deaths. There are 980 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The Darke County General Health District reported the county has 736 positive cases with 72 hospitalizations since the pandemic started. There have been 36 deaths, and 610 people have recovered. There are 83 active cases with 33 new cases reported over the weekend and Monday.

In Monday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 138,484 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 14,378 have been hospitalized with 3,097 admitted to the ICU. There have been 4,419 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio. A total of 115,708 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 52% are women and 47% are men. The median age is 41. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.

