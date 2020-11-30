Bubbles Laundromat reopens with new owners

SIDNEY – Alex Adams hopes increased load capacity and other improvements will lead to increased customer satisfaction at Bubbles Laundromat.

Adams and his wife, Mindy Adams, purchased the Sidney business and spent close to three months overhauling most of the facility, which included replacing all of the washers and driers.

“All the customers seem to really like the machines, the new washers and driers that have been put in,” Adams said. “I’ve gotten a lot of comments about them.”

Bubbles Laundromat previously had 25 washing machines and 22 driers. When it reopened in late October, it had 30 washing machines and 33 driers.

In addition to having more washers and driers, there also are larger machines, including 45 pound washers that can do four normal loads of laundry at a time and 60 pound washers that can do six normal loads of laundry at a time.

“It’s really about the load capacity,” Adams said. “We’re able to do a lot more capacity.”

With so much capacity, people don’t have to spend their entire day doing laundry.

“That’s one of the big reasons I think people come to laundromats,” Adams said. “They’re able to bring in all their family’s clothes and have everything done in like an hour and a half.”

Along with the new washers and driers, the new owners also made numerous other upgrades, which included adding WiFi, installing an ATM, installing vending machines, installing a new door, installing new flooring, installing a new ceiling and painting the interior and exterior of the facility.

The laundromat has a soap machine with 12 types of soaps and fabric softeners. They’re also considering adding televisions.

Although this is their first time operating a laundromat, Alex and Mindy Adams felt ready to take on the challenge because Alex’s uncle, Glenn Francis, owns three laundromats in North Carolina. He was able to offer insight into how to run a laundromat and had connections to find good machines.

“I definitely would not have done it without his help,” Adams said.

Adams does have a background in entrepreneurship himself; he’s a co-owner and manager of Francis Furniture in Bellefontaine. With Bubbles Laundromat, he’s enjoyed taking on the challenge of learning a new industry.

“I love it,” the Sidney resident said. “It’s another business to learn, and I love interacting with customers. Building a business is fun because it’s like what can we do better?”

Bubbles Laundromat, which is located at 111 Bowman Drive in Sidney, is open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

