Chow Hound Pet Supplies opens

Ben and Shay Barnett, left to right, buy hay treats and bedding for Shay’s rabbit, Thumper, from Chow Hound Pet Supplies Supervisor Hannah Akers, all of Sidney, at Chow Hound Pet Supplies on Thursday, Jan. 28. The store opened on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 2244 W. Michigan St. in Sidney.

Ben and Shay Barnett, left to right, buy hay treats and bedding for Shay’s rabbit, Thumper, from Chow Hound Pet Supplies Supervisor Hannah Akers, all of Sidney, at Chow Hound Pet Supplies on Thursday, Jan. 28. The store opened on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 2244 W. Michigan St. in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_SDN012921ChowHound.jpg Ben and Shay Barnett, left to right, buy hay treats and bedding for Shay’s rabbit, Thumper, from Chow Hound Pet Supplies Supervisor Hannah Akers, all of Sidney, at Chow Hound Pet Supplies on Thursday, Jan. 28. The store opened on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 2244 W. Michigan St. in Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News