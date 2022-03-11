Track Side Treats in Anna is under new ownership

ANNA — Track Side Treats is a community and family-centered business that tries to give back, not just in tasty foods and snacks, but by providing lifelong lessons to its young employees.

Dan Pleiman and his son, Isaiah Pleiman, recently purchased Track Side Treats in Anna.

Isaiah worked at Track Side Treats for roughly eight years, four of those years as a manager, before deciding to take the plunge at age 21 to become a business owner. Isaiah persuaded his father, Dan, who is 43, to become co-owner.

The business opened on March 5, 2022, under new ownership, after roughly a year of planning and negotiations to coordinate the changeover with the previous owner’s retirement.

The store employs approximately 20 young people, primarily aged 14 to 18, with the goal of teaching them responsibility and “helping to prepare them for their lifetime jobs,” said Isaiah. “This was my first job, so that’s something we personally want to do is give kids the opportunity to start working, because I can’t explain how many life lessons I learned personally. Working teaches responsibility, the importance of showing up on time, how to count money, and communication skills. Every employee works at the register, so they’ree constantly learning how to talk to people and getting out of their comfort zone. And it’s a very fast-paced work environment, so they’re learning how to work under high stress conditions. They’re talking to customers on the phone and out the window, they’re memorizing orders and menus, they’re trying to ask all the right questions and answer questions correctly.”

For Isaiah, all that hard work paid off.

Dan could not have been prouder of his son, saying Isaiah moved up the ranks over the years at Track Side Treats, first as a trainee, then as a trainer, a manager, and now an owner.

The days ahead hold even more opportunities for Isaiah to grow and learn the skills of entrepreneurship, to contemplate profit-loss scenarios, to enjoy the benefits of ownership such as a more flexible schedule and his part of the business’s gross earnings as opposed to only earning an hourly wage.

Dan plans for his other children to follow in Dan’s footsteps, learning the business skills required to be their own boss. The community is also benefiting from the business, as Track Side Treats is giving that same chance at a first job to many young people from Anna families.

“We own the business, but I have two younger children who are also working here, and my daughter from time to time helps out. It’s really a family business,” said Dan. “I’ve lived here for more than 22 years, and we really wanted to do something to give back to the Anna community for everything they’ve done for our family. It’s like a Hallmark town — small and very supportive.”

Despite the change in ownership, regular customers can expect to see the same menu this year without many changes. Track Side Treats offers a variety of fried foods, baked foods, salads, sandwiches and treats.

“The previous owners did a very good job of picking food for their menu, so I have no reason to change what they currently have … For the first couple of years, definitely we’ll continue everything as-is,” said Isaiah. “The only thing that will change is that we will have monthly specials. For example, this month we have specialty menu items that are mint based.”

Customers can take their food to go or, weather-permitting, enjoy outdoor dining at Track Side Treat’s covered patio. While reservations are not required, advanced notice of large groups, like sports teams, is appreciated.

During the opening weekend, Track Side Treats had a wonderful turnout thanks, in part, to the fantastic weather, Dan explained.

For more information about Track Side Treats, or to place a pickup order, visit their Facebook page, call 937-394-2112, or stop by their location at 320 W. Main St. in Anna during their hours of operation: Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

”Shamrock shimmy rocket blast” and “mint shake” are the March specials in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_March-Monthly-Special.jpg ”Shamrock shimmy rocket blast” and “mint shake” are the March specials in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. Courtesy photo Father and son co-owners, Dan Pleiman and Isaiah Pleiman, of Track Side Treats in Anna celebrated their opening day on March 5, 2022 . https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_Opening-March-5.jpg Father and son co-owners, Dan Pleiman and Isaiah Pleiman, of Track Side Treats in Anna celebrated their opening day on March 5, 2022 . Courtesy photo