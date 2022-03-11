Deputies seize large amount of marijuana

SIDNEY — Deputies with Shelby County Sheriff’s Office seized a large amount of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 on Thursday, March 10.

Deputy Frank Bleigh and K9 partner Bandit were on stationary patrol, on Thursday at 4:07 p.m., on I-75 near the 99 mile marker when Bleigh observed a southbound silver Kia with an equipment violation. Deputy Bleigh initiated a traffic stop on the silver Kia with an Ohio registration. Upon contact with the vehicle’s occupants, Bleigh noted a strong odor of raw marijuana emanating out of the car. The driver admitted to possessing a large amount of marijuana and edibles that had been recently purchased in Michigan.

A brief search of the vehicle revealed 17 prepackaged bags of raw marijuana, a small baggie of open marijuana, eight packs of prepackaged edibles and three prepackaged marijuana cigarettes, said a press release from Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye.

The driver of the Kia was cited for driving under suspension and admitted to being on probation having recently been incarcerated.

The marijuana products were seized; additional charges are pending, the release said.

“The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office continues its efforts to enforce illegal drug laws and will continue to pursue those who violate Ohio’s drug laws,” Frye said in the release.