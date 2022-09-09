Vera Events Owner Emily Neu, left, and her daughter, Allison Detty, both of Sidney, stand in front of Vera Events. Vera Events is a new venue space available to rent in downtown Sidney. Vera’s can hold 100-175 people. It’s the perfect place for bridal showers, birthday parties, banquets, corporate training events, small weddings or large family gatherings. Vera’s is the only local place that offers boho picnic packages for a unique outdoor experience. In addition to picnics and the downtown rental space, Vera Event Rentals, LLC offers dcor, linens and other items for rent. Visit www.veraeventrentals.com or call 937-419-0406 for more information.

