As many have noticed, the Sidney Daily News website has not been updated in the last couple of weeks.

We are pleased to announce that not only will online publishing resume soon, but a newly revamped SidneyDailyNews.com will soon be launched! The new website will feature a clean and easily navigable design and should load faster and more consistently for all.

Look for the new website to be launched soon. In the meantime, subscribers can still access the E-Edition newspaper.