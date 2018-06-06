Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Farmer Family Gallery in Reed Hall at Ohio State University Lima exhibits “Don’t Try This at Home: Fool Stunts and Abstractions,” art by Gregg Willard, through July 12. Open Monday-Thursday, noon to 4 p.m. Free.

• Shelby County Historical Society exhibits “Turmoil during the First Quarter of the 20th Century” in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave. The exhibit continues through October. Monday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Free. 498-1653.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Little Shop of Horrors,” through June 24. Tickets: $61-$75, includes dinner. Times vary. 800-677-9505.

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, presents “Texas Trio: Woodturning, Watercolors & Jewelry,” through June 17. Free. 937-339-0457.

• Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum at Ohio State University, 110 Sullivant Hall, 1813 N. High St., Columbus, exhibits “Artistically Mad: Seven Decades of Satire” through Oct. 21. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. Free. 614-292-0538.

• Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton, presents “The complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)” through June 24. Times vary. Tickets: $25-$50 at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

FRIDAY

• Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra presents “Martinez Plays Gershwin” at 8 p.m. today and Saturday in the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton. Tickets: $16-$65 at 937-228-3630.

• The Ohio Humanities Council presents a performance by the American Kings at 6:15 p.m. and a performance by Dr. J. Holmes Armstead as Benjamin O. Davis Jr. at 7:30 p.m. in the Hance Pavilion in Fountain Park along Forest Avenue in Piqua. Free.

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts a fish and chicken fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $7.

• Versailles Poultry Days runs in downtown Versailles today through Sunday. Food, entertainment, contests, rides, pageants, cruise-in, exhibits, parade at 11 a.m. Saturday.

• Holy Rosary Festival runs today through Sunday in downtown St. Marys. Food, beer, bingo, entertainment, rides, cake week, crafts.

• Botkins Carousel runs today through Sunday in downtown Botkins. Rides, vendors, food, beer, pageant, children’s activities, entertainment, contests, parade Sunday at 1 p.m.

• Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. today for concerts by Cherub scheduled for Sept. 30, Buddy Guy scheduled for Oct. 6, Take Me to the River-New Orleans Live! scheduled for Oct. 17, Hair Nation with Jack Russell’s Great White, Bullet boys and E’Nuff Z’Nuff scheduled for Oct. 21 and Dweezil Zappa scheduled for Nov. 15 all at the Clyde Theatre in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Tickets at clydetheatre.com.

• Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. today for a concert by Ziggy Marley and Steel Pulse scheduled for Sept. 11 in the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.

• The Gardens, 505 Walnut St., Wapakoneta, presents the Hero Salute classic car and motocycle show. Registration 4 to 6 p.m. Fee: $10; show runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Admission free; meals: $8-$12. 419-738-0725.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts the Lego Club for all ages at 10:30 a.m.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster screens a movie for children in kindergarten and older at 10:15 a.m.

• Sidney Knights of Columbus, 1300 N. Fourth Ave., hosts a fish fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Meals: $8 adults eat in; $7.50 adults carry out; $4 children under 12.

• Party in the Parkway presents Exploit in concert in Heritage Parkway in downtown Wapakoneta at 6:30 p.m. Free.

• Southwestern Auglaize County Summer Concert Series presents Jamie Kent in concert in the Crown Pavilion, South Street, New Bremen, at 6:30 p.m. Free. Take lawn chairs.

• Chickasaw Community Picnic runs today through Sunday in downtown Chickasaw. Food, beer, contests, children’s activities, entertainment. Parade at 1 p.m. Sunday.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., presents the Cuddle and Learn Petting Zoo for children in prekindergarten through fifth grade at 10 a.m. Free.

SATURDAY

• Johnston Farm & Indian Agency, 9845 N. Hardin Road, Piqua, hosts Family Days today and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Admission: $9 adults, $4 students, Members, children 5 and under free; dads and grandfathers free when accompanied by their families. 800-752-2619.

• The Ohio Humanities Council presents a performance by the Piqua Civic Band at 6:15 p.m. and a performance by Jeremy Meier as Robert Kennedy at 7:30 p.m. in the Hance Pavilion in Fountain Park along Forest Avenue in Piqua. Free.

• The Great Sidney Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon on the courtsquare in downtown Sidney.

• Today is the deadline to purchase tickets for the Shelby County Historical Society’s afternoon tea, scheduled for 11:30 a.m., June 14, in the Ross Historical Center in Sidney. Theme is “Right to Vote.” Tickets: $20 members, $22 nonmembers at 498-1653.

• Sidney Alive presents Chalk the Walk around the courtsquare in downtown Sidney from 9 a.m. to noon. Rent a sidewalk space and create a work of art. 937-658-6945.

• Gateway Arts Council, 216 N. Miami Ave., opens its exhibit, “It’s All about That Brick,” featuring Lego constructions, with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Exhibit continues through July 7, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.

SUNDAY

• Wapakoneta Chamber of Commerce Summer Concert Series presents New Outlook in concert in Heritage Park near downtown Wapakoneta at 4 p.m. Free.

MONDAY

• New Bremen Public Library presents a Johnny Appleseed MetroPark ranger with a program about nature’s music for all ages at 1 p.m. Free.

• New Knoxville Community Library presents a Johnny Appleseed MetroPark ranger with a program about nature’s music for all ages at 10:30 a.m.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster offers a craft for teens, make a necklace, at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-628-2925.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., offers a drop-in craft, a dancing doll, for children in prekindergarten through fifth grade from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free.

TUESDAY

• Darke County Parks hosts Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 state Route 502 W., Greenville. Free. Take binoculars for bird-watching.

• New Bremen Public Library offers story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m. and a drop-in craft, a Father’s Day gift, all day.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts Stories in the Park in Paris Street Park in Minster for all ages at 10 a.m. and presents magician Mike Hemmelgarn in performance at Four Seasons Park in Minster for all ages at 6:30 p.m.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., presents “Move Your Feet,” for children in kindergarten through fifth grade at 11 a.m. and Sonic Pi for teens at 2 p.m. Free.

WEDNESDAY

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts wing night from 4 to 7 p.m. Wings: 60 cents dine in; 70 cents carry out.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers a craft, guitar pick jewelry, for children in fourth grade and older at 4 p.m.

• Amos Memorial Public Library presents Mother Goose Time for children 2 and younger at 10:30 a.m. and Stories in the Park for children in prekindergarten through third grade, both at Riverbend Park, 1400 Constitution Drive. Free.

JUNE 14

• New Bremen Public Library offers story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m. and a program about the science of music and sound for children in grades 1 to 5 at 1 p.m. Advance registration required for music program at 419-629-2158.

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts family story time for children kin kindergarten and younger and their caregivers at 10:30 a.m.; a craft, Music around the World, making musical instruments, for all ages, at 1 p.m.; and a book discussion of “June: a Novel” at 6 p.m.

• Zuma Days opens today and runs through June 16 in Zuma Park in Montazuma. Food, contests, children’s activities, entertainment, beer, car show, turtle races, 5K.

• Grand Lake St. Marys fourth annual Big Catfish Tournament opens today and runs through June 17 on the lake at Celina. Registration information at www.facebook.com/groups/1605253743029602/about/.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., hosts Teen Thursday for teens at 2 p.m.; presents “The Art of Picture Books” for children in grades 3-5 at 3 p.m. and a Family Fun Night program, “Giraffes Can’t Dance,” for children in prekindergarten through fifth grade at 6:30 p.m. Registration fee for book program: $5. 492-8354.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.