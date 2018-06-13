Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Farmer Family Gallery in Reed Hall at Ohio State University Lima exhibits “Don’t Try This at Home: Fool Stunts and Abstractions,” art by Gregg Willard, through July 12. Open Monday-Thursday, noon to 4 p.m. Free.

• Shelby County Historical Society exhibits “Turmoil during the First Quarter of the 20th Century” in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave. The exhibit continues through October. Monday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Free. 498-1653.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Little Shop of Horrors,” through June 24. Tickets: $61-$75, includes dinner. Times vary. 800-677-9505.

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, presents “Texas Trio: Woodturning, Watercolors & Jewelry,” through June 17. Free. 937-339-0457.

• Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum at Ohio State University, 110 Sullivant Hall, 1813 N. High St., Columbus, exhibits “Artistically Mad: Seven Decades of Satire” through Oct. 21. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. Free. 614-292-0538.

• Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton, presents “The complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)” through June 24. Times vary. Tickets: $25-$50 at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

• Gateway Arts Council, 216 N. Miami Ave., exhibits “It’s All about That Brick,” featuring Lego constructions through July 7, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.

• Zuma Days opens today and runs through Saturday in Zuma Park in Montazuma. Food, contests, children’s activities, entertainment, beer, car show, turtle races, 5K.

• Grand Lake St. Marys fourth annual Big Catfish Tournament runs through Sunday on the lake at Celina. Registration information at www.facebook.com/groups/1605253743029602/about/.

• Amos Memorial Public Library exhibits artwork by members of the Spirit and Hands Art Studio, through June. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.

FRIDAY

• Celtic Fest Ohio opens today and runs through Sunday in Renaissance Park, 10542 state Route 73, Waynesville. Music, beer, arts and crafts, dancing, Scottish military encampment, food. Admission varies by event. www.celticfestohio.com.

• Joint Township District Memorial Hospital volunteers host a bake sale in the hospital lobby, 200 St. Clair Ave., St. Marys, beginning at 8 a.m.

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts a fish and chicken fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $7.

• Anna Homecoming festival runs today and Saturday in downtown Anna. Tournaments, games, pageant, food, entertainment, crafts, 5K, rides. Parade at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

• Swing Era Band performs a free concert at 7 p.m. on the courtsquare. Take lawn chairs. Rain location: Connection Point Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road.

• Shelby County and Buckeye antique associations present an antique tractor show today through Sunday in the Miami Valley Centre Mall in Piqua. Free.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster screens a movie for children in kindergarten and older at 10:15 a.m. Free.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., hosts Cuddle and Learn Petting Zoo (no live animals) for children in prekindergarten through fifth grade at 10 a.m. and Trivia Night, “Don’t Forget the Lyrics,” for teens from 6 to 8 p.m. Free.

• Tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m. for a concert by Grateful Dead tribute band Dark Star Orchestra scheduled for Oct. 10 and a concert by Cody Jinks with Whitey Morgan scheduled for July 20, both in the Clyde Theatre in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Tickets at clydetheatre.com.

• Tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m. for a concert by The Tenderloins scheduled for Nov. 16 in the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.

SATURDAY

• Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, hosts a native plant sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Bassist Rick Robinson hosts a seminar for musicians and music educators from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton. Free. Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/rick-robinson-seminar-tickets-46775561965.

• The Great Sidney Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon on the courtsquare in downtown Sidney.

• Darke County Parks hosts an open house in the Anthony Wayne Peace Council House in Prairie Ridge Meadow Park in Greenville from 1 to 4 p.m. Free. 937-548-0165.

SUNDAY

• Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, hosts View from the Vista, birdwatching, from 2 to 4 p.m. 937-698-6493.

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, presents the Dayton Philharmonic String and Percussion Quartet in concert at 2 p.m. Free.

• Lockington Volunteer Fire Department hosts a barecue chicken and pork chop dinner at the firehouse, 10363 Museum Trail, Lockington, at 5 p.m. 937-606-0919.

• Southwestern Auglaize Summer Concert Series presents Buzzard Kings in concert at 6:30 p.m. in Crown Pavilion in New Bremen.Free.

MONDAY

• Today is the deadline to register for the Healthy U Managing Chronic Pain workshop scheduled for June 19 through July 31 at the Sidney American Legion post. Register at 937-538-1175. Free.

• New Knoxville Community Library presents an Armstrong Air & Space Museum program about music at 10:30 a.m. and offers technology help times from 5 to 7 p.m. Advance registration required for tech help at 419-753-2724.

• New Bremen Public Library offers technology help times from 5 to 7 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-629-2158.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster offers technology help times from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the library; a craft, rock painting, for children in kindergarten and older, at 12:30 p.m. in Four Seasons Park; a class in movie-making for children in fifth and sixth grades at 2 p.m. in the library; and presents Mr. Puppet at 6 p.m. in Four Seasons Park. Advance registration required at 419-628-2925 for tech help and movie class. Registration begins at the park at 8 a.m. for rock painting.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 203 E. North St., offers a drop-in craft, bottle cap castinet or guitar, for children in prekindergarten through fifth grade from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and littleBits for teens at 3 p.m. Free.

TUESDAY

• Darke County Parks hosts Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 state Route 502 W., Greenville. Free. Take binoculars for bird-watching.

• New Bremen Public Library offers story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m. and a drop-in craft for children and families all day, make a drum

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts Stories in the Park in Paris Street Park in Minster for all ages at 10 a.m. and a craft, decorating a melted record, for teens, at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Advance registration required for record craft at 419-628-2925.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., presents Chris McNew in “The Cience of Music” for children in kindergarten through fifth grade at 11 a.m. Free.

WEDNESDAY

• Today is the deadline to register at the early price for the Covington Outreach Association’s 11th annual 5K run/walk scheduled for July 14 in Covington. Registration fee: $15 at covingtonoutreach.org. 937-473-2415.

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts wing night from 4 to 7 p.m. Wings: 60 cents dine in; 70 cents carry out.

• Amos Memorial Public Library presents Mother Goose Time for children 2 and younger at 10:30 a.m. and Stories in the Park for children in prekindergarten through third grade at 11 a.m., both at Orbison Park, 880 E. Court St. and Sonic Pi for teens at the library, 230 E. North St., at 2 p.m. Free.

• New Knoxville Community Library presents balloon artist Lea Crane at 1 p.m.; offers a Music around the World craft, making musical instruments, for all ages at 2 p.m.; and a drop-in craft, decorating sunglasses with rhinestones, for children in kindergarten and older from 4 to 7 p.m. Free.

JUNE 21

• Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, presents a talk by Dave Nolin, “Huffman Prairie,” at 7 p.m. Admission: $5 members, $10 nonmembers.

• New Bremen Public Library offers story time and a yoga class for children 3 to 10 at 10:30 a.m. and a children’s drum circle for all ages at 1 p.m. Advance registration required for drum circle at 419-629-2158.

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts family story time for children in kindergarten and younger and their caregivers at 10:30 a.m. and Music around the World, making musical instruments, for all ages at 1 p.m.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., hosts Teen Thursday for teens at 2 p.m. and the Art o Pictuer Books for children in third through fifth grades at 3 p.m.

• Shelby County Historical Society hosts a tour of Graceland Cemetery in Sidney at 8 p.m. Free.

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County presents its 12th annual Duck Derby and Duck N Run 5K in Tawawa Park in Sidney. Duck race at 7:30 p.m. 5K registration at 7 p.m. “Adopt” ducks at http://www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org/duck-derby—duck-n-run-5k.html.

• Landings of Sidney, 1150 W. Russell Road, hosts a garage sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to support the Alzheimer’s Association. Food available for purchase.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

