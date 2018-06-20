Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Farmer Family Gallery in Reed Hall at Ohio State University Lima exhibits “Don’t Try This at Home: Fool Stunts and Abstractions,” art by Gregg Willard, through July 12. Open Monday-Thursday, noon to 4 p.m. Free.

• Shelby County Historical Society exhibits “Turmoil during the First Quarter of the 20th Century” in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave. The exhibit continues through October. Monday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Free. 498-1653.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Little Shop of Horrors,” through Sunday. Tickets: $61-$75, includes dinner. Times vary. 800-677-9505.

• Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum at Ohio State University, 110 Sullivant Hall, 1813 N. High St., Columbus, exhibits “Artistically Mad: Seven Decades of Satire” through Oct. 21. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. Free. 614-292-0538.

• Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton, presents “The complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)” through Sunday. Times vary. Tickets: $25-$50 at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

• Gateway Arts Council, 216 N. Miami Ave., exhibits “It’s All about That Brick,” featuring Lego constructions through July 7, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.

• Amos Memorial Public Library exhibits artwork by members of the Spirit and Hands Art Studio, through June. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.

FRIDAY

• Funny Bone Comedy Club, 88 Plum St., Dayton, presents Sommore at 8 and 10:45 p.m. today, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Saturday and 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $25 and up at 937-429-5233.

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, opens an exhibit, “Racing around Town: The Soap Box Derby,” with a free reception from 5 to 6:45 p.m. The exhibit continues through July 29, Mondays, 7 to 9 p.m.; Tuesdays to Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m. Free. 937-339-0457.

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts a fish and chicken fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $7.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., hosts Cuddle and Learn Petting Zoo (no live animals) for children in prekindergarten through fifth grade at 10 a.m. Free.

• Sidney Civic Band performs a concert, “Crowd Pleasers and Toe Tappers,” at 7 p.m. on the courtsquare. Take lawn chairs. Free.

• Maria Stein Country Fest runs today through Sunday at the Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics, 2291 St. Johns Road, Maria Stein. Rides, food, entertainment, 5K, demonstrations, crafts, tournaments, square dancing tractors. Free.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts the Lego Club for all ages from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Free.

• Stallo Memorial Library screens a movie for children in kindergarten and older at 10:15 a.m. Free.

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, opens an exhibit, “A Measur of Humanity,” which runs through Sept. 16. Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission: $14 adults; $8 seniors 60 and older and students 18 and older; $5 children 6-17; children 5 and under free; Sunday admission free for all; Thursdays 5-9 p.m., $5 for all. 614-221-6801.

• Party in the Parkway presents Hendy in concert at 6:30 p.m. in Heritage Parkway in downtown Wapakoneta. Free.

• Shelby County Junior Fair Board hosts Family Game and Movie Night at the Shelby County Fairgrounds at 8:30 p.m. Food, games, movie, “Wonder” at 9:30 p.m. Donations accepted at gate.

• Tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m. for a concert by Greensky Bluegrass scheduled for Oct. 2 in the Clyde Theatre in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Tickets at clydetheatre.com.

• Tickets go on sale today at 11 a.m. for a concert by Daughtry scheduled for Aug. 15 in the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.

SATURDAY

• A.B. Graham Center, 8025 E. U.S. 36, Conover, celebrates Graham’s 150th birthday from 1 to 4 p.m. Food, lectures, concert by Rum River blend at 2 p.m. Take lawn chairs. Free.

• Logan County Art League presents Art on the Beach today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Old Field Beach in Indian Lake State Park, Lakeview. Crafts, food, entertainment. Free.

• Lake Improvement Association presents the fourth annual Summer Kickoff festival in the Villa Nova shelter house along the northeast side of Grand Lake St. Marys from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. 5K, tournaments, vendors, children’s games, food, entertainment. Free. www.lakeimprovement.com.

• Champaign County Preservation Alliance presents its 26th annual Historic Home and Garden Tour today and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in St. Paris. Tickets in advance: $12 at www.ccpaurbanaohio.com. Tickets at the door: $15 at former junior high school, 370 E. Main St., St. Paris. 800-791-6010.

• The Great Sidney Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon on the courtsquare in downtown Sidney.

• Houston Community Classic festival runs from 10 a.m. to midnight at Houston Local School, 5300 Houston Road, Houston. 5K, games, food, entertainment, cruise-in, children’s activities. Free.

• Darke County Singles Group hosts a singles dance with music by Bountyhunter for people 21 and older from 8 to 11 p.m. in the VFW post, 219, N. Ohio St., Greenville. Admission: $6. 937-901-3969.

• Sidney Alive presents Kids Around the Square from 9 a.m. to noon on the courtsquare in downtown Sidney. Activities for children 12 and under. Free.

• Piqua Arts Council and Mainstreet Piqua present the Rock n Roll Car Show at 3 p.m. and a Rock Piqua concert by the Avalons with Slick Willie and the Kentucky Jellies at 7 p.m. in Lock 9 Park along Water Street in downtown Piqua. Free.

• Adventures on the Great Miami presents Treasure Island Riverfest at Treasure Island, 409 N. Elm St., Troy, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. River races, entertainment, food, beer, boat rentals. Concert by The Chuck Taylors at 7:30 p.m. Free. http://greatmiami.net/special-events.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 N. Belmonte Park N., Dayton, opens an exhibit, “Yousuf Karsh: American Portraits,” which runs through Sept. 16 and offers an Artventures program, “Monet’s ‘Waterlillies,’” for families at 1 p.m. Exhibit hours: Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Exhibit admission: $14 adults; $11 seniors 60 and older, students 18 and older and active military; $6 children 7-17; children 6 and under and members, free. Artventures fee: $10 family of four members; $15 family of four nonmembers; $2 each additional child. 937-223-4278.

• Holy Angels parish picnic runs from 4 to 11 p.m. at Lehman Catholic High School, 2400 St. Marys Ave. Food, bingo, gambling games, children’s games. Open to public. Free.

• Historic Sidney Theatre, 120 W. Poplar St., presents a Backstage Block Party Concert Series concert by Blessid Union of Souls, Kala Rose and Saving Escape at 7 p.m. Take lawn chairs. Free. backstageblockparty.com.

• Vectren Dayton Air Show runs at the Dayton International Airport, 3600 Terminal Drive, Vandalia, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Sunday. Exhibits, demonstrations, tours, food, vendors. Admission: $21 adults, $16 children and seniors. Parking: $10 per car.

SUNDAY

• Auglaize County: In Motion and Auglaize County Historical Society host open houses from 1 to 4 p.m. at Wapakoneta Museum, 206 W. Main St., Wapakoneta; Luelleman House, 120 N. Main St., New Bremen; Armstrong Air and Space Museum, 500 Apollo Drive, Wapakoneta; Cridersville Historical Society, 111 W. Sugar St., Cridersville; and Uniopolis Historical Society, East Ohio Street, Uniopolis; Paper House, 236 n. Main St., New Bremen; New Knoxville Historical Society, 107 E. German St., New Knoxville. 419-738-9328.

• Wapakoneta Chamber of Commerce Summer Concert Series presents the Wapakoneta Community Worship Center in concert in Heritage Park, Wapakoneta at 4 p.m. Free.

• Southwestern Auglaize County Summer Concert Series presents Sweet Beats in concert at 6:30 p.m. in Minster Machine Centennial Park in Minster. Free.

MONDAY

• New Bremen Public Library offers a craft, a rain stick, for all ages, all day, and a Perfection tournament for teens at 1 p.m. Advance registration required for tournament at 419-629-2158.

• New Knoxville Community Library presents a program for all ages by Chris Rowland of Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm at 10:30 a.m.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster offers a seminar, “Camera Action—Making Your Own Movies,” for children in fifth and sixth grades at 2 p.m. and presents a program for all ages by Chris Rowland of Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm at 6:30 p.m. Advance registration required for seminar at 419-628-2925. Free.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., offers a drop-in craft, croaking frog, for children in prekindergarten through fifth grade from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free.

TUESDAY

• Darke County Parks hosts Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 state Route 502 W., Greenville. Free. Take binoculars for bird-watching.

• New Bremen Public Library presents a performance by Ellen Ford at 1 p.m. and offers story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts Stories in the Park in Paris Street Park in Minster for all ages at 10 a.m.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., presents “Ribbit, Chirp—What’s That Sound?” for children in prekindergarten through fifth grade at 11 a.m. and Sonic Pi for teens at 2 p.m. Free.

WEDNESDAY

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts wing night from 4 to 7 p.m. Wings: 60 cents dine in; 70 cents carry out.

• Amos Memorial Public Library presents Mother Goose Time for children 2 and younger at 10:30 a.m. and Stories in the Park for children in prekindergarten through third grade at 11 a.m., both at Harmon Park, 870 St. Marys Ave. Free.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers a craft, tie dye T-shirt, for children in kindergarten and older at 4 p.m. Take a T-shirt. Advance registration required at 419-753-2724.

JUNE 28

• Joint Township District Memorial Hospital and Otterbein St. Marys host Senior Supper at 5 p.m. at Otterbein St. Marys, 11230 state Route 364, St. Marys. Program is “Golden Fresh Farms” by Greg Myers. Blood pressure clinic at 4 p.m. Clinic: free. Dinner: $7. 419-394-3335, ext. 1128.

• New Bremen Public Library offers story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers a craft for all ages, make a musical instrument, at 1 p.m. Free.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Annie” through Aug. 19. Tickets: $61-$75, includes dinner. Times vary. 800-677-9505.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., hosts Teen Thursday for teens from 2 to 3:30 p.m., presents “The Art of Picture Books” for children in grades 3-5 at 3 p.m. and screens “Interactive Mary Poppins” for children in prekindergarten through fifth grades at 5:30 p.m. Free.

• Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, 555 Gearheart Road, offers a self-defense class for women at 6:30 p.m. Fee: donation of products used by New Choices. Advance registration required at 494-2109.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Send event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

