Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics, 2291 St. John’s Road, Maria Stein, exhibits the Halhotra Collection of art honoring Mother Teresa through December. Hours: Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Free. 419-925-4532.

• Farmer Family Gallery in Reed Hall at Ohio State University Lima exhibits “Don’t Try This at Home: Fool Stunts and Abstractions,” art by Gregg Willard, through July 12. Open Monday-Thursday, noon to 4 p.m. Free.

• Shelby County Historical Society exhibits “Turmoil during the First Quarter of the 20th Century” in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave. The exhibit continues through October. Monday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Free. 498-1653.

• Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum at Ohio State University, 110 Sullivant Hall, 1813 N. High St., Columbus, exhibits “Artistically Mad: Seven Decades of Satire” through Oct. 21. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. Free. 614-292-0538.

• Gateway Arts Council, 216 N. Miami Ave., exhibits “It’s All about That Brick,” featuring Lego constructions through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.

• Amos Memorial Public Library exhibits artwork by Cliff Adams through July. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, exhibits “Racing around Town: The Soap Box Derby” through July 29, Mondays, 7 to 9 p.m.; Tuesdays to Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m. Free. 937-339-0457.

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, exhibits, “A Measure of Humanity,” through Sept. 16. Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission: $14 adults; $8 seniors 60 and older and students 18 and older; $5 children 6-17; children 5 and under free; Sunday admission free for all; Thursdays 5-9 p.m., $5 for all. 614-221-6801.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 N. Belmonte Park N., Dayton, exhibits “Yousuf Karsh: American Portraits” through Sept. 16. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Admission: $14 adults; $11 seniors 60 and older, students 18 and older and active military; $6 children 7-17; children 6 and under and members, free. 937-223-4278.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Annie” through Aug. 19. Tickets: $61-$75, includes dinner. Times vary. 800-677-9505.

FRIDAY

• Victoria Theatre Association screens “Adam’s Rib” at 7 p.m. today and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, in the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Tickets: $6 at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

• Wiley’s Comedy Joint, 101 Pine St., Dayton, presents Charlie Hester at 8 p.m. today and 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, for people 18 and over. Two drink minimum, 18 percent tip plus $10 admission. 937-224-5653.

• The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton, screens “Whitney” today and Saturday at 11:50 a.m. and 2:20, 4:50, 7:20 and 9:45 p.m. Tickets: $7.50-$9.50 at 937-222-7469.

• Dutoit Gallery, 1001 E. Second St., Dayton, exhibits work by Ann B. Kim, “Time Cycles, but Never Back to Now,” from 6 to 9 p.m.

• Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 12 S. Ludlow St., Dayton, hosts a book signing by Kelley Gunter, “You Have Such a Pretty Face,” from 6 to 9 p.m.

• K12 Gallery & TEJAS, 341 S. Jefferson St., Dayton, hosts a reception from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. to open an exhibit by James McCullough and Margie McCullough. 937-461-5149.

• Sidney Civic Band performs “Medleys and Marches” in a concert on the courtsquare in downtown Sidney at 7 p.m. Free. Take lawn chairs.

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts a fish and chicken fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $7.

• Country Concert opens at Hickory Hill Lakes, 7103 state Route 66, Newport, presents USA Karaoke Finals at 10 a.m., Montgomery Gentry at 4 p.m., Jon Langston and Mark Cantwil at 5 p.m., Brett Young at 6 p.m., Danielle Bradbery at 7 p.m., Ashley Martin at 7 and 9:15 p.m., Cole Swindell at 8 p.m., Dillon Carmichael at 9:15 p.m. and Brad Paisley at 10 p.m. Tickets: Tickets: $117 to $616 at countryconcert.com.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts the Lego Club for all ages from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

• Southwestern Auglaize County Summer Concert Series presents Hang Time in concert at 6:30 p.m. in Crown Pavilion in New Bremen. Take lawn chairs. Free.

• Old Time Country Jamboree performs from 7 to 10 p.m. in the Spring Creek Christian Church, 63 Wiles Road. Admission: $3.

SATURDAY

• The Great Sidney Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon on the courtsquare in downtown Sidney.

• Country Concert opens at Hickory Hill Lakes, 7103 state Route 66, Newport, presents Elizabeth Cook at 1 p.m., Lauren Alaina at 2 p.m., Kendell Marvel at 3 p.m., Kane Brown at 4 p.m., Nikki Lane and Eric sowers at 5 p.m., Luke combs at 6 p.m., Ashley McBryde at 7 p.m., Reflektion at 7 and 9:15 p.m., Brothers Osborne at 8 p.m., Alex Williams at 9:15 p.m. and Eric Church at 10 p.m. Tickets: Tickets: $117 to $616 at countryconcert.com.

• Richard’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 831 McKaig Ave., Troy, hosts a yard sale beginning at 8 a.m. and open house cookout beginning atnoon. 937-335-8814.

• Catholic parishes of St. Nicholas, Osgood and St. Louis, North Star host St. Maria’s Community Farm, a produce stand to benefit the poor, at the corner of state Route 705 and U.S. Route 127 in North Star. Gardeners can donate produce and baked goods. The public can purchase produce and baked goods for donations. Open from 9 a.m. to noon. Benefits St. Vincent Hotel in Dayton.

MONDAY

• New Bremen Public Library presents members of the Lima Symphony Orchestra in a concert for all ages at 1 p.m. and a Kindle and Android class at 1:30 p.m. Take devices. Advance registration required for class at 419-629-2158. Free.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers a Kindle and Android class at 10:30 a.m. Take devices. Advance registration required at 419-753-2724.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts story time for children 3-5 at 10:30 a.m. and a Kindle and Android class at 5 p.m. Take devices. And presents members of the Lima Symphony Orchestra in a concert for all ages at 6:30 p.m. Advance registration required either at 419-628-2925.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., offfers a drop-in surprise craft for children in prekindergarten through fifth grade from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

• Darke County Parks hosts Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 state Route 502 W., Greenville. Free. Take binoculars for bird-watching.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts Stories in the Park in Paris Street Park in Minster for all ages at 10 a.m.

• New Bremen Public Library offers story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 23o E. North St., presents a music and art program, “Paint and Appreciate,” for children in grades K to 5 at 11 a.m. and Sonic Pi for teens at 2 p.m.

• Troy-Miami County Library and city of Troy screen “Beauty and the Beast” in the amphitheater at Treasure Island Park, 409 N. Elm St., Troy, at dusk. Free.

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, presents Sweet Betsy in concert at 7:30 p.m. Free.

WEDNESDAY

• Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, commemorates the 175th anniversary of the first burial there, at 1 p.m. Advance registration required at 937-228-3221, ext. 111.

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts wing night from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in wings, 60 cents each; carry out wings 70 cents each.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers a drop-in craft, decorate a cardboard guitar, for children in kindergarten and older from 4 to 7 p.m.

• Amos Memorial Public Library presents Mother Goose Time for children 2 and younger at 10:30 a.m. and Stories in the Park for children in prekindergarten through third grade at 11 a.m., both at Sherman Park, 1000 Fairmont Drive. Free.

JULY 12

• New Bremen Public Library offers story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m. and offers a program, “The Science of Music and Sound,” for children in grades 1-5 at 1 p.m. Advance registration required for science program at 419-629-2158.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers story time for children in kindergarten and younger at 10:30 a.m. and Music around the World, make a musical instrucment, for children of all ages at 1 p.m.

• Amos Memorial Public Library presents The Art of Pictue Books for children in grades 3-5 at 3 p.m. at Teen Thursday for teens at 2 p.m.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, presents PanVibe in concert at 5:30 pm. Tickets: $8 nonmembers; members free.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

