Let yourself go

• The Summer Moon festival continues in dowtown Wapakoneta through Sunday. Food, children’s activities, bingo, contests, fishing derby, fun run, lunar launch, weiner dog races, church service, entertainment. www.facebook.com/summer-moon-festival.

• The outdoor drama, “Tecumseh,” performs Mondays through Saturdays and Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. in the Sugarloaf Mountain Amphitheatre, 5968 Marietta Road, Chillicothe. Tickets: $19-$48 at tecumsehdrama.com and 866-775-0700.

• Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics, 2291 St. John’s Road, Maria Stein, exhibits the Halhotra Collection of art honoring Mother Teresa through December. Hours: Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Free. 419-925-4532.

• Shelby County Historical Society exhibits “Turmoil during the First Quarter of the 20th Century” in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave. The exhibit continues through October. Monday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Free. 498-1653.

• Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum at Ohio State University, 110 Sullivant Hall, 1813 N. High St., Columbus, exhibits “Artistically Mad: Seven Decades of Satire” through Oct. 21. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. Free. 614-292-0538.

• Amos Memorial Public Library exhibits artwork by Cliff Adams through July. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, exhibits “Racing around Town: The Soap Box Derby” through July 29, Mondays, 7 to 9 p.m.; Tuesdays to Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m. Free. 937-339-0457.

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, exhibits, “A Measure of Humanity,” through Sept. 16. Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission: $14 adults; $8 seniors 60 and older and students 18 and older; $5 children 6-17; children 5 and under free; Sunday admission free for all; Thursdays 5-9 p.m., $5 for all. 614-221-6801.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 N. Belmonte Park N., Dayton, exhibits “Yousuf Karsh: American Portraits” through Sept. 16. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Admission: $14 adults; $11 seniors 60 and older, students 18 and older and active military; $6 children 7-17; children 6 and under and members, free. 937-223-4278.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Annie” through Aug. 19. Tickets: $61-$75, includes dinner. Times vary. 800-677-9505.

FRIDAY

• Today is the deadline to register chldren in grades 6-12 for the Brukner Nature Center Wild about Water River Float, scheduled for Monday, July 23, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tubing on the Stillwater River. fee: $25 members; $35 nonmembers, includes lunch. 937-698-6493.

• Victoria Theatre Association screens “Irma la Douce” at 7 p.m. today and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, in the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Tickets: $6 at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

• Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. today for a concert, “An Evening with Eric Johnson,” scheduled for Oct. 27, for a concert by Blood, Sweat & Tears with Bo bice scheduled for Oct. 13 and for a concert by Cole Swindell scheduled for Aug. 21, all in the Clyde Theatre in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Tickets at clydetheatre.com.

• The Ohio Challenge Balloon Festival runs today and Saturday at 2301 Wedekind Drive, Middletown, from 4 to 10:30 p.m. Hot air balloons, balloon glow, balloon rides, car show, food, fireworks Saturday at 9:45 p.m., carnival rides, Native American ceremony, skydiving performance, entertainment. ohiochallenge.com.

• Columbus Recreation and Parks Department presents the Jazz and Rib Fest in Bicentennial Park, 233 S. Civic Center Drive, Columbus, today and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Music and food. Friday performers: Arturo Sandoval and Jane Monheit, Ramsey Lewis, Safety Squad, the Douglass Neel 5tet, Clave Sonic, Sammy Miller & the Congregation, New Basics Brass Band, Quick Trio, Booty & the Kidd, Copacetic. Saturday performers: Euge Groove & Peter White, Dumpstaphunk, the Paragon Project, ErikAugis Quintet, Watu Utungo, the Broadstreet lineup, Mistar Anderson, Kofi Boakye, Quantum Truth, Emmaline. Sunday performers: Honey & Blue, the Bigg Badd, Latin Jazz Players, Mojoism: Mojoflo Does Erykah Badu, Talking Ear, Waves de Ache, the Juju Exchange, Dave Koz & Friends. Admission free. hotribscooljazz.org.

• Sidney Civic Band performs audience favorites in a concert on the courtsquare in downtown Sidney at 7 p.m. Free. Take lawn chairs.

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts a fish and chicken fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $7.

• Versailles Towne and Country Players presents “Oliver” today at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Versailles Performing Arts Center, 280 Marker Road, Versailles. Tickets: $12 at www.towneandcountryplayers.com.

• Lake Loramie State Park hosts Christmas in July. Campers decorate their campsites for Christmas. Noncampers are welcome to tour the park to see the decorations.

• Miami Valley Music Fest runs today beginning at 5 p.m. and Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. at Troy Eagles Campground, 2252 Troy-Urbana Road, Troy. Friday performers: the Vibe, the Ark Band, Grampy Bone, Subterranean, Spikedrivers, Joseph Gillis amd Scott Lee. Saturday performers: Scott Lee, OldNews, Mike Perkins, Krunk Town Boogie, Columbus Acro Yoga, Wolf Moon Revival and Sharon Lanem D-Funk All-Stars, Mystical Flutes and Tribal Drums with Sweet Bee Yoga, Dtringus Kahn, Typical Johnsons, Dustin Smith and the Daydreamers, R.I.N.D, Jah Soul, Vicki Brown, Dillon Brown, Tony Herdman, Amber Hargett.

SATURDAY

• Only Believe Ministries, 13815 Botkins Road, Botkins, presents Jeremy Camp, Matthew West, Rend Collective and Koryn Hawthorne in concert at 6 p.m. Tickets: $15-$100 at summerlightstour.com.

• Today is the deadline to register for a pollinator workshop scheduled for July 28 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy. Fee: $5 members; $10 member family or single nonmember; $20 nonmember family. 937-698-6493.

• The Great Sidney Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon on the courtsquare in downtown Sidney.

• Catholic parishes of St. Nicholas, Osgood and St. Louis, North Star host St. Maria’s Community Farm, a produce stand to benefit the poor, at the corner of state Route 705 and U.S. Route 127 in North Star. Gardeners can donate produce and baked goods. The public can purchase produce and baked goods for donations. Open from 9 a.m. to noon. Benefits St. Vincent Hotel in Dayton.

• Darke County Singles Group hosts a singles dance and potluck inside picnic for singles 21 and older in the VFW ballroom, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville. Dinner at 7 p.m. Dance from 8 to 11 p.m. Music by The Drifters Band. Dance admission: $6; dinner admission: dish to share or small donation. 937-901-3969.

• Piqua Arts Council and Mainstreet Piqua present a Rock Piqua concert by Reflektion and McGuffey Lane in Lock 9 Park along Water Street in downtown Piqua at 7 p.m. Free.

• Kettlersville-Van Buren Fireman’s Picnic runs from 3 p.m. to midnight at the Van Buren Township firehouse, 8833 North St., Kettlersville. Food, pony rides, games, cake wheel, silent auction, entertainment, bingo. Free.

• IUTIS Club, 2329 Wapakoneta Ave., presents Jeff Davis in concert at 7 p.m. Tickets: $10. 937-726-5256.

• Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, 300 E. Parkwood St., hosts Y-Fest from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Food, entertainment, games, children’s play area, contests, fun run, 4-mile run, sports tournaments, group aerial photo at 2:30 p.m. Free. 492-9134.

SUNDAY

• Auglaize County Historical Society hosts open houses from 1 to 4 p.m. at many of its sites. Call 419-738-9328 to find out which ones are open this month.

• Southwestern Auglaize County Summer Concert Series presents Adam “Bubs” Ranly in concert at 6:30 p.m. in the Minster Machine Centennial Park in Minster. Take lawn chairs. Free.

• Shelby County Fair opens today and runs through July 28 at the fairgrounds, 655 S. Highland Ave. Exhibits, games, contests, entertainment, children’s activities, food, demolition derby, harness racing, rodeo, petting zoo, rides. Admission: $9. www.shelbycountyfair.com.

MONDAY

• Today is the deadline to register to participate in Brukner Nature Center’s Stillwater River clean-up in Troy scheduled for Wednesday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Take your canoe, PFD and work gloves. Register by email at deb@bruknernaturecenter.com.

• New Bremen Public Library offers an Apple Device class at 10:30 a.m. Advance registration required at 419-629-2158.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers an Apple Device class at 5 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-753-2724.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster offers an Apple Device class at 1:30 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-628-2925.

TUESDAY

• Darke County Parks hosts Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 state Route 502 W., Greenville. Free. Take binoculars for bird-watching.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts Stories in the Park in Paris Street Park in Minster for all ages at 10 a.m. and an ice cream social with music by Doug Adams at 6 p.m. Free.

• New Bremen Public Library offers story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m.

• Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics, 2291 St. John’s Road, Maria Stein, presents a seminar by Sister Joyce Ann Zimmerman, “Humor in Sacred Scripture,” today and July 26 at 7 p.m. Free.

WEDNESDAY

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts wing night from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in wings, 60 cents each; carry out wings 70 cents each.

• Amos Memorial Public Library presents Mother Goose Time for children 2 and younger at 10:30 a.m. and stories in the Park for children in prekindergarten through third grade at 11 a.m., both at Chief O’Leary Park, 370 Windsor Parke Drive.

JULY 26

• Cincinnati Music Festival run today through July 28 at 7:30 p.m. in Paul Brown Stadium, 1 Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati. Today’s performers: MC Lyte, DJ Jazzy Jeff, fashion show by Shingo, DJ Vader. July 27 performers: Charlie Wilson, Xscap3, Boyz II Men, Fantasia, After7. Saturday performers: Jill Scott, the Roots, Common, Keith Sweat, the O’Jays, Bootsy Collins House Party. Tickets: $50-$150 at www.cincymusicfestival.com.

• New Bremen Public Library offers story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers story time for children in kindergarten and younger at 10:30 a.m.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., presents The Art of Picture Books for children in grades three through five at 3 p.m.

• WACO Learning Center, 1865 S. county Road 25A, Troy, hosts a First Lego League coach’s clinic from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Free. 937-335-9226.

