Let yourself go

ONGOING

• The outdoor drama, “Tecumseh,” performs Mondays through Saturdays and Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. in the Sugarloaf Mountain Amphitheatre, 5968 Marietta Road, Chillicothe. Tickets: $19-$48 at tecumsehdrama.com and 866-775-0700.

• Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics, 2291 St. John’s Road, Maria Stein, exhibits the Halhotra Collection of art honoring Mother Teresa through December. Hours: Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Free. 419-925-4532.

• Shelby County Historical Society exhibits “Turmoil during the First Quarter of the 20th Century” in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave. The exhibit continues through October. Monday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Free. 498-1653.

• Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum at Ohio State University, 110 Sullivant Hall, 1813 N. High St., Columbus, exhibits “Artistically Mad: Seven Decades of Satire” through Oct. 21. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. Free. 614-292-0538.

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, exhibits, “A Measure of Humanity,” through Sept. 16. Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission: $14 adults; $8 seniors 60 and older and students 18 and older; $5 children 6-17; children 5 and under free; Sunday admission free for all; Thursdays 5-9 p.m., $5 for all. 614-221-6801.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 N. Belmonte Park N., Dayton, exhibits “Yousuf Karsh: American Portraits” through Sept. 16. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Admission: $14 adults; $11 seniors 60 and older, students 18 and older and active military; $6 children 7-17; children 6 and under and members, free. 937-223-4278.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Annie” through Aug. 19. Tickets: $61-$75, includes dinner. Times vary. 800-677-9505.

• Gateway Arts Council, 216 N. Miami Ave., exhibits paintings by Todd Loe through Aug. 31. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. 498-2787.

FRIDAY

• Victoria Theatre Association screens “Die Hard” at 7 p.m. today and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, in the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Tickets: $6 at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

• Toledo Jeep Fest runs today from 1 to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the SeaGate Convention Centre, 401 Jefferson Ave., and Promenade Park, 400 Water St., Toledo. Jeeps, entertainment, kids’ zone, beer garden, food, raffl, 4-mile run vendors. Festival admission free. KC and the Sunshine Band performance Friday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $10. www.toledojeepfest.com.

• Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish picnic runs today from 6 p.m. to midnight and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the church, 9377 state Route 119 W, McCartyville. Food, entertainment, children’s games, raffle, cake walk, tournaments, movies, obstacle course. Free. 937-394-3823.

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts a fish and chicken fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $7.

• Knights of Columbus No. 659, 1300 N. Fourth St., hosts a fish fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Meals: $8 adults eat-in; $7.50 adults carry out; $4 children under 12.

• The 31st annual White Oak Jamboree runs today and Saturday at White Oak Lake, 2988 Loy Road, Fort Loramie. Performing today are Kaitlyn Schmit and The Move at 8 p.m. Performing Saturday are Reflektions at 4 p.m., Taylor and Rare Form at 5 p.m., Saw Creek at 7:30 p.m., My Siser Sara at 10 p.m. Tickets: $25 at the gate. www.whiteoakjamboree.com.

• Miami County Fair runs today through Aug. 16 at the fairgrounds, 650 N. county Road 25A, Troy. Exhibits, entertainment, food, games, rides, animals. Admission: $5 people 9 and older; children 8 and under free. McGuffey Lane performs Sunday at 7 p.m. Tickets: $5 plus fees. www.miamicountyohiofair.com.

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center presents AJA, a Steely Dan tribute band, in concert on Prouty Plaza in downtown Troy at 7:30 p.m. Free. Take lawn chairs.

SATURDAY

• Victoria Theatre Association screens “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” at 10:30 p.m. in the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Tickets: $6 at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

• Ohio Paper Folders present an exhibit of origami artwork from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Marriott Northwest, 5605 Blazer Parkway, Dublin. Free. 740-334-4213.

• The Great Sidney Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon on the courtsquare in downtown Sidney.

• Catholic parishes of St. Nicholas, Osgood and St. Louis, North Star host St. Maria’s Community Farm, a produce stand to benefit the poor, at the corner of state Route 705 and U.S. Route 127 in North Star. Gardeners can donate produce and baked goods. The public can purchase produce and baked goods for donations. Open from 9 a.m. to noon. Benefits St. Vincent Hotel in Dayton.

• Shelby County Veterans Services and Shelby County Agricultural Society host Shelby County Veteran Appreciation Day for military veterans and their immediate families, from noon to 6 p.m. at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. Food, entertainment, cruise-in. Must show discharge papers, VA card or veterans organization membership card for admission.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 N. Belmonte Park N., Dayton, presents a seminar, “High Noon: The Hollywood Blacklist and the Making of an American Classic,” from noon to 2 p.m. Fee: members free; $11 nonmembers includes exhibit admission. Advance registration required at 937-223-4278.

• Calvary United Baptist Church, 9480 county Road 25A, presents “Love and the Outcome” at 7 p.m. Tickets: $15 must be purchased in advance at events.cub@gmail.com.

• Darke County Civic Theater presents “Seasonal Allergies” for people 12 and older in the Cardinal Center, 206 E. Main St., Gettysburg, at 7:30 p.m. today and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $10 cash or check at the door; $11 credit card at the door.

• Pasco United Methodist Church, 17483 state Route 29, Pasco, hosts an ice cream social from 5 to 8 p.m. Ice cream, hot dogs, shredded chicken sandwiches, cupcakes.

• Lake Loramie Heritage Museum hosts the sixth annual free pontoon boat rides on Lake Loramie from 1 to 4 p.m., leaving from Earl’s Island Pavilion along state Route 362.

SUNDAY

• Southwestern Auglaize County Summer Concert Series presents the Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Marilyn Monroe Tribute Band in concert at 6:30 p.m. in Minster Machine Centennial Park in Minster. Take lawn chairs. Free.

• Troy Civic Band performs a concert, “Animal Parade: Animals in Music,” in Treasure Island Park, 409 N. Elm St., Troy, at 7:30 p.m. Free.

• Wilson Health Hospice hosts a community memorial service at 2 p.m. in the Trinity Church of the Brethren, 2220 N. Main St. Take photos of deceased loved ones for memory table. 498-9335.

MONDAY

• Shelby County Bar Association presents “Democracy on Trial in Shelby County,” a re-enactment of a rally in Sidney in 1918, at 7 p.m. in the Masonic Lodge, 303 E. Poplar St. Free.

TUESDAY

• Darke County Parks hosts Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, and presents a program, “Freezing and Drying Your Harvest,” at 6:30 p.m. today in the Nature Center, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville. Advance registration required for program at 937-548-0165. Take binoculars for birdwatching. Free.

• New Bremen Public Library offers story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m.

• Shelby County Genealogical Society and Shelby County Historical Society present a talk, “Family History Sources at the Ohio History Center,” by Liz Plummer at 7 p.m. in the Ross Historical Center, 201 W. Main Ave. Free. 498-1653.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster presents a program by Brukner Nature Center with live animals at 10:30 a.m. Free.

WEDNESDAY

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts wing night from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in wings, 60 cents each; carry out wings 70 cents each.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts a book discussion at 2 p.m.

AUG. 16

• Concert for Literacy presents Signs of Life: The American Pink Floyd in concert at 8:30 p.m. in the Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering. Tickets: $15 in advance at Fraze.com; $20 at the door.

• New Bremen Public Library offers story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m. and a craft for adults at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Advance registration required for craft at 419-629-2158.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers story time for children in kindergarten and younger at 10:30 a.m.

• National Tractor Pulling Championships open at 7:30 p.m. today and run through Saturday at 13800 W. Poe Road, Bowling Green. Tickets: $20 to $300 at www.pulltown.com.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

