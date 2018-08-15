Let yourself go

ONGOING

• The outdoor drama, “Tecumseh,” performs Mondays through Saturdays and Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. in the Sugarloaf Mountain Amphitheatre, 5968 Marietta Road, Chillicothe. Tickets: $19-$48 at tecumsehdrama.com and 866-775-0700.

• Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics, 2291 St. John’s Road, Maria Stein, exhibits the Halhotra Collection of art honoring Mother Teresa through December. Hours: Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Free. 419-925-4532.

• Shelby County Historical Society exhibits “Turmoil during the First Quarter of the 20th Century” in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave. The exhibit continues through October. Monday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Free. 498-1653.

• Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum at Ohio State University, 110 Sullivant Hall, 1813 N. High St., Columbus, exhibits “Artistically Mad: Seven Decades of Satire” through Oct. 21. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. Free. 614-292-0538.

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, exhibits, “A Measure of Humanity,” through Sept. 16. Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission: $14 adults; $8 seniors 60 and older and students 18 and older; $5 children 6-17; children 5 and under free; Sunday admission free for all; Thursdays 5-9 p.m., $5 for all. 614-221-6801.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 N. Belmonte Park N., Dayton, exhibits “Yousuf Karsh: American Portraits” through Sept. 16. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Admission: $14 adults; $11 seniors 60 and older, students 18 and older and active military; $6 children 7-17; children 6 and under and members, free. 937-223-4278.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Annie” through Sunday. Tickets: $61-$75, includes dinner. Times vary. 800-677-9505.

• Gateway Arts Council, 216 N. Miami Ave., exhibits paintings by Todd Loe through Aug. 31. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. 498-2787.

FRIDAY

• Victoria Theatre Association screens “The Poseidon Adventure” at 7 p.m. in the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Tickets: $6 at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts a fish and chicken fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $7.

• Sidney Alive presents the Amazing Downtown Race for teams of people 21 and older, beginning on the courtsquare at 5:30 p.m. 937-658-6945.

SATURDAY

• Today is the deadline to register for Wild Art, a program in which people 13 and older can paint a dragonfly, scheduled for Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy. Fee: $35 includes all materiel. 937-698-6493.

• Friends of Rachelle Cooper host a hog roast benefit from 5 to 9 p.m. in the VFW hall, 2841 Wapakoneta Ave. Dinner, raffles, cake wheel. Tickets: $8 at Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., and at the door. Information at Facebook@RachelleNCooper.

• Victoria Theatre Association screens “The Towering Inferno” at 7 p.m. in the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Tickets: $6 at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

• The Great Sidney Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon on the courtsquare in downtown Sidney.

• Catholic parishes of St. Nicholas, Osgood and St. Louis, North Star host St. Maria’s Community Farm, a produce stand to benefit the poor, at the corner of state Route 705 and U.S. Route 127 in North Star. Gardeners can donate produce and baked goods. The public can purchase produce and baked goods for donations. Open from 9 a.m. to noon. Benefits St. Vincent Hotel in Dayton.

• Piqua Arts Council and Mainstreet Piqua present a Rock Piqua concert, Zack Attack! and the Classic Rock Experience at 7 p.m. in Lock 9 Park, Water and Spring streets, Piqua. Free.

• Bremenfest runs in the Crown Pavilion from 3 p.m. to 12:45 a.m. today, 7 a.m. to 12:45 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. Food, rides, entertainment, beer, games, talent show, children’s activities, car show, tournaments, fishing derby, bike tour, 5K. Parage 1 p.m. Sunday. Free.

• Darke County Parks hosts an open house in the Anthony Wayne Peace Council House in Prairie Ridge Meadow Park in Greenville from 1 to 4 p.m. Free. 937-548-0165.

• Seventh annual Honoring Our Veterans and First Responders Pow Wow runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. Food, Native American dancing and crafts, Shelby County Junior Fair garage sale. Free. Take lawn chairs.

• Shelby County Junior Fair county-wide rummage sale at the Shelby County Fairgrounds from 8 a.mm. to 5 p.m. in the beige building across from the senior fair office.

SUNDAY

• Troy Mayors’ Concerts presents the Dayton Philharmonic Band and Summer Chorus in a concert, “Lights of Broadway,” on Prouty Plaza in downtown Troy at 7 p.m. Free. Take lawn chairs.

• Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, hosts View from the Vista, birdwatching, from 2 to 4 p.m. 937-698-6493.

• Maplewood United Methodist Church, 21544 Maplewood Road, Maplewood, hosts an ice cream social from 4 to 6 p.m. Ice cream, pies, cakes. 937-596-8155.

• Victoria Theatre Association screens “Earthquake” at 3 p.m. in the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Tickets: $6 at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

MONDAY

• New Bremen Public Library offers a back-to-school drop-in craft from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and technology help times from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Adrance registration required for technology help at 419-629-2158.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers technology help times from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-753-2724.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster offers technology help times from 5 to 7 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-628-2925.

TUESDAY

• Darke County Parks hosts Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, and presents a program, “Freezing and Drying Your Harvest,” at 6:30 p.m. today in the Nature Center, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville. Advance registration required for program at 937-548-0165. Take binoculars for birdwatching. Free.

• New Bremen Public Library offers story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts a naturalist from Johnny Appleseed Park for a program at 10:30 a.m. Free.

• Wittenberg Series begins at 11:45 a.m. in Weaver Chapel, Springfield, with a keynote address by diversity scholar-practitioner Shakeer Abdullah, vice president of student affairs at Clayton State University, Morrow, Georgia. For information, call Lisa Watson, 937-327-7363.

WEDNESDAY

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts wing night from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in wings, 60 cents each; carry out wings 70 cents each.

AUG. 23

• New Bremen Public Library offers story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m. and a book discussion for adults at 1 p.m. 419-629-2158.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers story time for children in kindergarten and younger at 10:30 a.m.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Driving Miss Daisy” through Sept. 23. Tickets: $61-$75, includes dinner. Times vary. 800-677-9505.

• DeGraff Country Fair runs from 5 to 10 p.m. today, 5 p.m. to 12:45 a.m. Friday and 7:45 a.m. to 12:45 a.m. Saturday in downtown DeGraff. Entertainment, food, gun raffle, contests, auctions, raffles, beer, 5K, wrestling, pageants. Parade at 2 p.m. Saturday. Free.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

