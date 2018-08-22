Let yourself go

ONGOING

• The outdoor drama, “Tecumseh,” performs Mondays through Saturdays and Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. in the Sugarloaf Mountain Amphitheatre, 5968 Marietta Road, Chillicothe. Tickets: $19-$48 at tecumsehdrama.com and 866-775-0700.

• Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics, 2291 St. John’s Road, Maria Stein, exhibits the Halhotra Collection of art honoring Mother Teresa through December. Hours: Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Free. 419-925-4532.

• Shelby County Historical Society exhibits “Turmoil during the First Quarter of the 20th Century” in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave. The exhibit continues through October. Monday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Free. 498-1653.

• Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum at Ohio State University, 110 Sullivant Hall, 1813 N. High St., Columbus, exhibits “Artistically Mad: Seven Decades of Satire” through Oct. 21. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. Free. 614-292-0538.

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, exhibits, “A Measure of Humanity,” through Sept. 16. Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission: $14 adults; $8 seniors 60 and older and students 18 and older; $5 children 6-17; children 5 and under free; Sunday admission free for all; Thursdays 5-9 p.m., $5 for all. 614-221-6801.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 N. Belmonte Park N., Dayton, exhibits “Yousuf Karsh: American Portraits” through Sept. 16. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Admission: $14 adults; $11 seniors 60 and older, students 18 and older and active military; $6 children 7-17; children 6 and under and members, free. 937-223-4278.

• Gateway Arts Council, 216 N. Miami Ave., exhibits paintings by Todd Loe through Aug. 31. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. 498-2787.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Driving Miss Daisy” through Sept. 23. Tickets: $61-$75, includes dinner. Times vary. 800-677-9505.

• DeGraff Country Fair runs from 5 to 10 p.m. today, 5 p.m. to 12:45 a.m. Friday and 7:45 a.m. to 12:45 a.m. Saturday in downtown DeGraff. Entertainment, food, gun raffle, contests, auctions, raffles, beer, 5K, wrestling, pageants. Parade at 2 p.m. Saturday. Free.

FRIDAY

• Victoria Theatre Association screens “Annie Get Your Gun” at 7 p.m. today and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Tickets: $6 at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

• 29th annual International Harvester Scout and All Truck Nationals runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Sunday at the WACO Airfield and Museum, 1865 S. county Road 25A, Troy. Exhibits, auction, swap meet, airplane rides, speakers, seminars. 937-335-9226.

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts a fish and chicken fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $7.

SATURDAY

• Darke County Singles Group hosts a dance for people 21 and older from 8 to 11 p.m. in the VFW hall, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville. Music by Silvertones. Admission: $6. 937-901-3969.

• The Great Sidney Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon on the courtsquare in downtown Sidney.

• Catholic parishes of St. Nicholas, Osgood and St. Louis, North Star host St. Maria’s Community Farm, a produce stand to benefit the poor, at the corner of state Route 705 and U.S. Route 127 in North Star. Gardeners can donate produce and baked goods. The public can purchase produce and baked goods for donations. Open from 9 a.m. to noon. Benefits St. Vincent Hotel in Dayton.

• Raise the Roof for the Arts presents a Backstage Block Party concert by Commander Cody, the Eric Sowers Band and Kevin and the Others in the parking lot of the Historic Sidney Theatre, 120 W. Poplar St., at 5:30 p.m. Free.

• TAM-FM presents the 10th annual Free to Be a Kid Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Vandemark Farm, 2401 S. Vandemark Road. Children’s activities. Free.

• Rummage sale to benefit Epilepsy Foundation from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Senior Center of Shelby County, 304 S. West Ave. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be available for purchase. Donations are being accepted. Contact Amy Chupp, 937-489-9612 by Aug. 24.

SUNDAY

• New Knoxville Historical Society, 107 E. German St., New Knoxville, hosts an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Free.

• Southwestern Auglaize County Summer Concert Series presents AC Swing in concert at 6:30 p.m. in the Crown Pavilion in New Bremen. Free. Take lawn chairs.

• U.S. Air Force Band of Flight Wright Brass and Systems Go perform in concert at 7 p.m. in the Treasure Island Park, 409 N. Elm St., Troy. Free.

MONDAY

• New Bremen Public Library offers a drop-in craft, fun book marks, from 3:15 to 7 p.m. Free.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers a drop-in craft, friendship bracelets, from 3 to 6 p.m. Free.

TUESDAY

• Darke County Parks hosts Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, and presents a program, “Freezing and Drying Your Harvest,” at 6:30 p.m. today in the Nature Center, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville. Advance registration required for program at 937-548-0165. Take binoculars for birdwatching. Free.

• New Bremen Public Library offers story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster presents a dancing program by Miss Kay from the YMCA at 10:30 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

• Koester Pavilion and SpringMeade Health Center present a talk by Dr. Rebecca Hayworth, “Aging: What’s Normal, What’s Not,” at 6 p.m. in the SpringMeade Health Center, 4375 S. county Road 25A, Tipp City. Advance registration required at 937-667-7500. Free.

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts wing night from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in wings, 60 cents each; carry out wings 70 cents each.

AUG. 30

• New Bremen Public Library offers story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m. and a drop-in craft, fun photo frame, from 3:15 to 7 p.m. Free.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers story time for children in kindergarten and younger at 10:30 a.m.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

