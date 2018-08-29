Let yourself go

ONGOING

• The outdoor drama, “Tecumseh,” performs today through Sunday at 8 p.m. in the Sugarloaf Mountain Amphitheatre, 5968 Marietta Road, Chillicothe. Tickets: $19-$48 at tecumsehdrama.com and 866-775-0700.

• Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics, 2291 St. John’s Road, Maria Stein, exhibits the Halhotra Collection of art honoring Mother Teresa through December. Hours: Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Free. 419-925-4532.

• Shelby County Historical Society exhibits “Turmoil during the First Quarter of the 20th Century” in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave. The exhibit continues through October. Monday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Free. 498-1653.

• Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum at Ohio State University, 110 Sullivant Hall, 1813 N. High St., Columbus, exhibits “Artistically Mad: Seven Decades of Satire” through Oct. 21. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. Free. 614-292-0538.

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, exhibits, “A Measure of Humanity,” through Sept. 16. Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission: $14 adults; $8 seniors 60 and older and students 18 and older; $5 children 6-17; children 5 and under free; Sunday admission free for all; Thursdays 5-9 p.m., $5 for all. 614-221-6801.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 N. Belmonte Park N., Dayton, exhibits “Yousuf Karsh: American Portraits” through Sept. 16. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Admission: $14 adults; $11 seniors 60 and older, students 18 and older and active military; $6 children 7-17; children 6 and under and members, free. 937-223-4278.

• Gateway Arts Council, 216 N. Miami Ave., exhibits paintings by Todd Loe through Friday. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. 498-2787.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Driving Miss Daisy” through Sept. 23. Tickets: $61-$75, includes dinner. Times vary. 800-677-9505.

FRIDAY

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts a fish and chicken fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $7.

• Russia Homecoming Festival runs today through Sunday along South Remy Street in Russia. Raffles, poker, beer stand, tournaments, rides, vendors, children’s activities, entertainment, food, 5K, mum sale. www.russiahomecoming.com.

SATURDAY

• The Great Sidney Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon on the courtsquare in downtown Sidney.

• Catholic parishes of St. Nicholas, Osgood and St. Louis, North Star host St. Maria’s Community Farm, a produce stand to benefit the poor, at the corner of state Route 705 and U.S. Route 127 in North Star. Gardeners can donate produce and baked goods. The public can purchase produce and baked goods for donations. Open from 9 a.m. to noon. Benefits St. Vincent Hotel in Dayton.

• Piqua Arts Council presents the Arts and Ale Festival on the square in downtown Piqua from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Painting competition, children’s activities, music, craft beers for sale. Free.

• The Ohio Renaissance Festival opens today and runs Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 28, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the park at 10542 E. state Route 73, Waynesville. Food, entertainment, costumes, games, crafts. Admission: $23 adults, $9.50 children 5 to 12. 888-695-0888.

• Sidney Alive presents the second annual Open Air Dinner on the courtsquare in downtown Sidney. Four-course meal with wine, entertainment. Tickets: $52.74 to $63.09 at www.openairdinner.brownpapertickets.com.

• Lake Loramie State Park, state Route 362, Minster, hosts a catfish derby for children 17 and under from 9 a.m. to noon at the beach parking lot. 937-295-3900.

• Fort Rowdy Gathering runs today through Monday in Covington Community Park, Covington. food, crafts, demonstrations, contests, entertainment, encampments.

• Family and friends of Steve Martin host a fundraiser to benefit him at 6 p.m. in the VFW hall, 2841 Wapakoneta Ave. Food, raffle, auction, entertainment, cash bar. Tickets” $10 at 817-902-2862.

SUNDAY

• The 128th Fryburg Homecoming Festival runs from 4 to 11 p.m. at St. John Catholic Church, 11319 Van Buren St. Fryburg. Raffles, games, children’s activities, turtle soup.

• Ashley Himes State Farm Agency hosts State Farm Good Neighbor Day from 6 to 10:30 p.m. at the Sidney Auto-Vue Drive-In, 1409 Fourth Ave. Refreshments, raffles, jump house, face painting, music. “Peter Rabbit” film screens at 9 p.m. Free.

MONDAY

• Troy Civic Band performs a concert, “Lights, Camera, Action: Music in Movies & TV,” at Treasure Island Park, 409 N. Elm St., Troy, at 7 p.m. Free.

• Kiwanis Club of Sidney hosts its annual Labor Day Chicken Bar-B-Que from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the beige building of the Shelby County Fairgrounds. Meals are carry-out only. Tickets: $8 in advance at Bunny’s Pharmacy, Ron & Nita’s Best One Tire, Sidney Tire, Sidney Daily News and Mutual Federal Savings Bank; $9 at the door.

TUESDAY

• Darke County Parks hosts Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, and presents a program, “Trees of Ohio” at 6:30 p.m. today in the Nature Center, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville. Advance registration required for program at 937-548-0165. Take binoculars for birdwatching. Free.

• New Bremen Public Library offers story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m., a craft for children, autumn handprint trees, throughout the day, and computer technology help from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Advance registration required for craft and tech help at 419-629-2158.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers technology help time from 5 to 7 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-753-2724.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster offers computer technology help from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and Lego Club for children in kindergarten and older from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Advance registration required for tech help at 419-628-2925.

WEDNESDAY

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts wing night from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in wings, 60 cents each; carry out wings 70 cents each.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers a Perler bead craft for children in fourth grade and older at 3 p.m.

SEPT. 6

• New Bremen Public Library offers story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m. and hosts Geek Out at the Library for children in grades four to 12 at 3:30 p.m. Free.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers story time for children in kindergarten and younger at 10:30 a.m. and a book discussion of “Before We Were Yours” at 6 p.m.

• American Heart Association presents Go Red Go North from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Fort Piqua Plaza Banquet Center, 308 N. Main St., Piqua. Luncheon, wellness expo, speech by Kay Frances. Tickets: $40 at 937-401-4861 and at the door.

• Marion Popcorn Festival opens today and runs through Sept. 8 along Center Street in Marion. Entertainment, food, children’s activities, vendors. Parade at 6 p.m. today. www.popcornfestival.com.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, presents a talk by Katherine Ryckman Siegwarth, “Behind the Scenes: Yousuf Karsh and Jane Reece, at 4 p.m. Tickets: $5 members, $10 nonmembers talk only, $15 nonmembers talk and exhibit. www.daytonartinstitue.org.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

