On the agenda

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will will hold a workshop session meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 4, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

There will be a discussion on the city’s five-year plan.

Council will review the upcoming Zoning Board/Planning Commission Agenda for Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, and review the prospective City Council Agenda items for the next 30 days.

In addition, council will also hold an executive session to consider the purchase of property for public purposes and pending or imminent court action.

Minster Village Council

MINSTER — The Minster Village Council will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Sept. 4, at 6:30 p.m. at the Council Chambers, 5 W. Fourth St.