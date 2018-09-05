Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics, 2291 St. John’s Road, Maria Stein, exhibits the Halhotra Collection of art honoring Mother Teresa through December. Hours: Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Free. 419-925-4532.

• Shelby County Historical Society exhibits “Turmoil during the First Quarter of the 20th Century” in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave. The exhibit continues through October. Monday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Free. 498-1653.

• Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum at Ohio State University, 110 Sullivant Hall, 1813 N. High St., Columbus, exhibits “Artistically Mad: Seven Decades of Satire” through Oct. 21. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. Free. 614-292-0538.

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, exhibits, “A Measure of Humanity,” through Sept. 16. Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission: $14 adults; $8 seniors 60 and older and students 18 and older; $5 children 6-17; children 5 and under free; Sunday admission free for all; Thursdays 5-9 p.m., $5 for all. 614-221-6801.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 N. Belmonte Park N., Dayton, exhibits “Yousuf Karsh: American Portraits” through Sept. 16. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Admission: $14 adults; $11 seniors 60 and older, students 18 and older and active military; $6 children 7-17; children 6 and under and members, free. 937-223-4278.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Driving Miss Daisy” through Sept. 23. Tickets: $61-$75, includes dinner. Times vary. 800-677-9505.

• The Ohio Renaissance Festival runs Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 28, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the park at 10542 E. state Route 73, Waynesville. Food, entertainment, costumes, games, crafts. Admission: $23 adults, $9.50 children 5 to 12. 888-695-0888.

• Marion Popcorn Festival opens today and runs through Saturday along Center Street in Marion. Entertainment, food, children’s activities, vendors. Parade at 6 p.m. today. www.popcornfestival.com.

FRIDAY

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts a fish and chicken fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $7.

• Crane Studios, 221 Crane St., Dayton, hosts a reception from 6 to 10 p.m. to open an exhibit of photographs by Andy Snow. Free.

• Dutoit Gallery, 1001 E. Second St., Dayton, hosts a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. to open an exhibit of paintings by Edward Charney, “Recent Observations.” Free.

• Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park, Dayton,hosts the Dayton Greek Festival from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Food, entertainment, church tours. Free.

• Family Violence Prevention Center hosts the second annual Take Back the Pub Bar Crawl at Blind Bob’s Bar, 430 E. Fifth St., Dayton, from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Tickets: $15 at www.facebook.com/events/242629913012954/.

• Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton, presents a free concert by the Hunts at 7 p.m. Take lawn chairs and picnics. levittdayton.org.

• The Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., opens “Banned from Baseball,” which runs through Sept. 23. Times vary. Tickets: $14-$47 at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

• Downtown Tipp City presents Community Night at Second and Main streets, Tipp City, at 6 p.m. Music by Scott Lee, the Barnhart Band and Wolf Moon Revival. Take lawn chairs. Free.

• Old Time Country Jamboree performs from 7 to 10 p.m. in the Spring Creek Christian Church, 63 Wiles Road. Admission: $3.

SATURDAY

• The Great Sidney Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon on the courtsquare in downtown Sidney.

• Sidney Rotary Club hosts its 14th annual pancake breakfast on the courtsquare in downtown Sidney from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tickets in advance from Rotary members, $7; at the door, $8.

• Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, hosts its fourth annual Monarch butterfly celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. Crafts, discussions, possible butterfly tagging. Free. 937-698-6493.

• Equestrian Therapy Program hosts a volunteer orientation training session from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Fassett Farm, 22532 Grubb-Bowsher Road, Cridersville. 419-371-4881.

• Discovery Riders Inc. hosts a volunteer orientation and training session from 9 a.m. to noon at 5850 state Route 292, Zanesfield. 937-935-6545.

• Darke County Parks hosts a program for teachers, “Inquiry-Based Learning Workshop” with facilitator Kathi McQueen at 10 a.m. in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Center, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville. Advance registration required at 937-548-0165.

• New Albany Symphony Orchestra hosts auditions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 5475 Brand Road, Dublin. Schedule an audition at nasoauditions@gmail.com.

• Queen City Beautiful Doll Club presents its annual fall doll show and sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Entertrainment Junction Expo room, 7379 Squier Court, West Chester Township. Admission: $5 adults, children 12 and under free. 513-207-8409.

SUNDAY

• A/C Swing performs big band music in a free concert in the Anna Community Park, East Main Street between North First Street and Brookside Drive, at 6:30 p.m. Take lawn chairs.

• Sidney American Legion, 1265 Fourth Ave., hosts Sunday brunch from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All-you-can-eat buffet. Meals: $9 adults, $5 children 6 to 12, children 5 and under, free.

MONDAY

• New Bremen Public Library hosts Scrabble for adults at 1 p.m. and offers an after-school snack from 3 to 5 p.m. Advance registration required for Scrabble at 419-629-2158.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers a Maker Monday craft for children in fourth grade and older at 3 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-753-2724.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster offers after-school stories and ice cream sundaes for children in kindergarten through fourth grade at 3:30 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-628-2925.

TUESDAY

• Darke County Parks hosts Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, and presents a program, “Trees of Ohio” at 6:30 p.m. today in the Nature Center, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville. Advance registration required for program at 937-548-0165. Take binoculars for birdwatching. Free.

• New Bremen Public Library offers a craft program for teens and adults, paper quilling, from 3 to 6 p.m. and story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m. Advance registration required for craft at 419-628-2158.

• Shelby County Genealogical Society presents a talk, “The Lost 69 of Scherzheim, Germany,” by Erin Pence at 7 p.m. in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main St. Free.

• Darke County Parks presents a program about seed saving at 6:30 p.m. in the Bish Discovery Center, 404 N. Ohio St., Greenville. Advance registration required at 93-548-0165. Free.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minste hosts Reader’s Theatre for children in grades one to three at 3:30 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-628-2925.

WEDNESDAY

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts wing night from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in wings, 60 cents each; carry out wings 70 cents each.

• Koester Pavilion and SpringMeade Health Center present a talk about diverticular disease, “Tic Talk,” by Dr. Rose Danielson, at 6 p.m. in the Koester Pavilion, 3232 N. county Road 25A, Troy. Advance registration required at 937-440-7663. Free.

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts the Lego Builders club for all ages at 3 p.m. Free.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster screens a classic movie at 1 p.m. Free.

SEPT. 13

• New Bremen Public Library offers story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m. and Lego robotics for children in fourth grade and older. Advance registration required for robotics at 419-628-2158.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers story time for children in kindergarten and younger at 10:30 a.m.

• The Wine, Chocolate and Art Walk runs in downtown Lima from 5 to 9 p.m. Food, wine, entertainment, art. Tickets, $20, must be purchased in advance at www.eventbrite.com/e/wine-chocolate-art-walk-tickets-46787899868.

• Premier Health presents a a talk by Chris Herren at 7 p.m. in the Hobart Arena, 255 Adams St., Troy.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.