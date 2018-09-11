Riders bare all for bike event

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (AP) — Hundreds of fun-loving bicyclists spent the afternoon gearing up for a ride around Philadelphia and then took off — their clothes.

Some of the nude cyclists sported body paint, glitter or fancy hats, Saturday, as they made the annual Philly Naked Bike Ride. They pedaled 10 miles through the streets of the City of Brotherly Love past sights including Independence Hall, the U.S. Mint, the Liberty Bell and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where Sylvester Stallone sprinted up the steps and jubilantly raised his arms as Rocky.

Participants in the ride can go as bare as they dare. Some were in their birthday suits while others wore underwear or masks.

The bike ride is to protest dependence on fossil fuels, advocate for the safety of cyclists on the road and promote positive body image.

Olivia Neely, who rode for the first time last year after the breakup of a long-term relationship, said the Philly Naked Bike Ride inspired her and made her realize she’s her “own superhero.” She said it’s something she wants to do every year.

Model and former burlesque performer Loretta Vendetta, back in the bike saddle for the fourth time, had another reason to attend: “I like to be naked.”

Bicyclist Olivia Neely gets a message advocating for less consumption of fossil fuels painted on her back at the Philly Naked Bike Ride in Philadelphia, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Dino Hazell) https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_121335390-d4f41bba31204f668a4ddf802086e9a3.jpg Bicyclist Olivia Neely gets a message advocating for less consumption of fossil fuels painted on her back at the Philly Naked Bike Ride in Philadelphia, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Dino Hazell)