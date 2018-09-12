Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics, 2291 St. John’s Road, Maria Stein, exhibits the Halhotra Collection of art honoring Mother Teresa through December. Hours: Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Free. 419-925-4532.

• Shelby County Historical Society exhibits “Turmoil during the First Quarter of the 20th Century” in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave. The exhibit continues through October. Monday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Free. 498-1653.

• Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum at Ohio State University, 110 Sullivant Hall, 1813 N. High St., Columbus, exhibits “Artistically Mad: Seven Decades of Satire” through Oct. 21. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. Free. 614-292-0538.

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, exhibits, “A Measure of Humanity,” through Sunday. Hours: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission: $14 adults; $8 seniors 60 and older and students 18 and older; $5 children 6-17; children 5 and under free; Sunday admission free for all; Thursdays 5-9 p.m., $5 for all. 614-221-6801.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 N. Belmonte Park N., Dayton, exhibits “Yousuf Karsh: American Portraits” through Sunday. Friday, Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Admission: $14 adults; $11 seniors 60 and older, students 18 and older and active military; $6 children 7-17; children 6 and under and members, free. 937-223-4278.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Driving Miss Daisy” through Sept. 23. Tickets: $61-$75, includes dinner. Times vary. 800-677-9505.

• The Ohio Renaissance Festival runs Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 28, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the park at 10542 E. state Route 73, Waynesville. Food, entertainment, costumes, games, crafts. Admission: $23 adults, $9.50 children 5 to 12. 888-695-0888.

• The Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., opens “Banned from Baseball,” which runs through Sept. 23. Times vary. Tickets: $14-$47 at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

FRIDAY

• Monea presents the Little C festival, today from 7:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. at the flea market and the Auricle, both in downtown Canton. Tickets: $20-$60 at www.littlemusicfestival.com.

• Waco Airfield and Museum, 1865 S. county Road 25A, Troy, presents WACO Vintage Fly-In today through Sunday. Exhibits, WACO rides, children’s activities, candy drop banquet, silent auction. Tickets: $6-$10 adults, $3-$6 students, children under 4, free. 937-335-9226.

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts a fish and chicken fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $7.

• Sidney Knights of Columbus, 1300 N. Fourth Ave., hosts a fish fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Meals: $8 adults eat in; $7.50 adults carry-out; $4 children under 12.

• Lake Loramie Fall Festival runs in Lake Loramie State Park, 4401 Fort Loramie-Swanders Road, Minster, from 4 to 11 p.m. today, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Craft vendors, entertainment, antique tractors, children’s activities, food, mountain man encampment. Free. 937-295-3900.

SATURDAY

• Western Ohio Personal Safety/Firearm Training Group offers a class to meet the requirements for a license to carry a concealed handgun in Ohio, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, 120 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield. Fee: $75. 937-878-1467.

• Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, hosts an evening of Gypsy culture and heritage from 5 to 8 p.m. Food, music, tarot card readers, fortune tellers, candlelight walk through cemetery. Tickets: $30 at http://bit.ly/WoodlandCemetery.

• Sips N Sounds: A Wine, Beer and Music Festival runs from 1 to 8 p.m. at the Winery, 6572 state Route 47, Versailles. Food trucks, live music, crafts, beer wine. Tickets: $10 in advance at 937-526-3232; $15 at the door.

• A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. U.S. Route 36, Conover, host Bingo Night at 7 p.m. 20 games for 25 cents per board; $1 for 50/50 cash games. Concessions available. abgraham.org.

• Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch, 223 High St., Piqua, hosts Satuarday Night Live Event for chilren in first through sixth grades from 7 to 11:30 p.m. Swimming, games, pizza. Fee: $10 members, $16 nonmembers. 937-773-9622.

• The Great Sidney Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon on the courtsquare in downtown Sidney.

• Civil War Living History Weekend runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. today and from 7:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Sunday, in Tawawa Park, 12 Tawawa Drive. Battle re-enactments, speeches, church services, band concert at 8:30 p.m. today. Free. sidneycivilwar.org.

• Stokes Masonic Lodge, 213 W. Main St., Port Jefferson, hosts an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Donations accepted.

• Ohio History Connection presents Ohio Open Doors, historic buildings open for tours by the public. Local buildings include Peoples Federal Savings and Loan, 101 E. Court St., from 9 a.m. to noon; GreatStone Castle, 429 N. Ohio Ave., from 10 a.m. to noon; Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave., from 1 to 3 p.m.; Monumental Building, 110 W. Court St., where a talk about the building’s history will be presented at 9 a.m. Building open 9 a.m. to noon. Free.

SUNDAY

• Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, hosts View from the Vista, birdwatching from 2 to 4 p.m. 937-698-6493.

• The fifth annual Community Christian Music Festival will run from 2 to 5 p.m. in the St. Paul Lutheran Church, 301 E. State St., Botkins. Music, children’s activities, hot dogs, cookies. Free.

• Fairlawn High School After-Prom Committee hosts a quarter auction for people 18 and older from 1 to 5 p.m. in the school cafeteria, 18800 Johnston Road. Take quarters.

MONDAY

• Wapakoneta’s 2019 Committee will screen the movie, “Apollo 13,” at 7 p.m. in the Wapa Theatre, Willipie St., Wapakoneta. Free.

• New Bremen Public Library offers an after-school snack from 3 to 5 p.m., technology help from 5 to 7 p.m. and Move and Groove to the Music for children in kindergarten through third grade at 6:3o p.m. Advance registration required for technology help and Move and Groove at 419-629-2158.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers technology help from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and a craft for children in kindergarten through third grade at 3 p.m. Advance registration required for either at 419-753-2724.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster offers after-school stories and ice cream sundaes for children in kindergarten through fourth grade at 3:30 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-628-2925.

TUESDAY

• National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Fairborn, commemorates the 71st anniversary of the Air Force by presenting “Plane Talks” by pilots and other officers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Free. 937-255-3286.

• Darke County Parks hosts Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday in the Nature Center, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville. Take binoculars. Free.

• New Bremen Public Library offers story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m. and a drop-in family craft, four-season button tree, all day. Advance registration required for craft at 419-628-2158.

WEDNESDAY

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts wing night from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in wings, 60 cents each; carry out wings 70 cents each.

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts games for all ages from 3 to 4 p.m.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts a book discussion for adults at 2 p.m. Free.

SEPT. 20

• Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, presents a program by Martin McAllister, “Lynx Prairie-Relic of the Past, Hope for the Future,” at 7 p.m. Admission: $5 members, $10 nonmembers. 937-698-6493.

• New Bremen Public Library offers story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m., Pinterest craft for adults at 1 and 6:30 p.m. and the Mad Scientists Club for children at 3:30 p.m. Advance registration required for craft and science club at 419-628-2158.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers story time for children in kindergarten and younger at 10:30 a.m. and offers an adult craft at 6 p.m. Advance registration required for craft at 419-753-2724.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.