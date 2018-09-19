Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics, 2291 St. John’s Road, Maria Stein, exhibits the Halhotra Collection of art honoring Mother Teresa through December. Hours: Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Free. 419-925-4532.

• Shelby County Historical Society exhibits “Turmoil during the First Quarter of the 20th Century” in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave. The exhibit continues through October. Monday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Free. 498-1653.

• Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum at Ohio State University, 110 Sullivant Hall, 1813 N. High St., Columbus, exhibits “Artistically Mad: Seven Decades of Satire” through Oct. 21. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. Free. 614-292-0538.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Driving Miss Daisy” through Sunday. Tickets: $61-$75, includes dinner. Times vary. 800-677-9505.

• The Ohio Renaissance Festival runs Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 28, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the park at 10542 E. state Route 73, Waynesville. Food, entertainment, costumes, games, crafts. Admission: $23 adults, $9.50 children 5 to 12. 888-695-0888.

• The Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., opens “Banned from Baseball,” which runs through Sunday. Times vary. Tickets: $14-$47 at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

• Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua, exhibits the Ohio History Connection and National Afro-American Museum & Cultural Center’s traveling exhibit, “Freed Will: The Randolph Freedpeople from Slavery to Settlement, through Nov. 1. 973-773-6753.

FRIDAY

• Troy Civic Theatre presents “Next to Normal” in the Barn in the Park, along Adams Street in Troy, today, Saturday, Sept. 28 and 29 at 8 p.m. and Sunday and Sept. 30 at 2 p.m. Tickets: $16 at 937-339-7700.

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts a fish and chicken fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $7.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., hosts a singo game for people 18 and older at 6 p.m. Advance registration required at 492-8354.

German Heritage Days runs in Canal Park along West Main Street in Fort Loramie today from 4 p.m. to midnight and Saturday from 9 a.m. to midnight. Food, beer, entertainment, stein-hoisting contest, car show, 5K.

• Oktoberfest Zinzinnati runs from 5 to 11 p.m. today, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday along Second and Third streets between Walnut and Elm streets in Cincinnati. Food, vendors, beer, entertainment, games, dachsund race, world’s largest chicken dance. www.oktoberfestzinzinnati.com.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, hosts Oktoberfest today through Sunday. Food, beer, art, crafts, entertainment. Tickets: $8-$95 at www.daytonartinstitute.org.

• Freshwater Farms of Ohio, 2624 N. U.S. 68, Urbana, hosts the 17th annual Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival from 4 to 10 p.m. today, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Entertainment, food, petting zoo, bounce house, kids’ play zone, farmer’s market. Admission: $5 adults, $2 children 3-12, children 2 and under, free. fwfarms.com/festival.

• Troy Civic Theatre presents “Next to Normal” in the Barn in the Park along Adams Street in Troy, today through Sunday and Sept. 28-30. Times vary. Tickets: $16 at troycivictheatre.com and at the door.

• Wright State University-Lake Campus in Celina hosts an informational meeting at 6 p.m. in Room 177 about a proposed trip to Ireland scheduled for spring 2019. 419-586-0390.

SATURDAY

• Darke County Singles Group hosts a dance for singles 21 and older, from 8 to 11 p.m., in the VFW ballroom, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville. Music provided by Mandolin Bridge. Admission: $6. 937-901-3969.

• American Heart Association hosts the Greater Dayton Heart Walk and Run at Fifth Third Field in downtown Dayton at 7:30 a.m. Register at www.heart.org/DaytonWalk.

• The Great Sidney Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon on the courtsquare in downtown Sidney.

• Sweetwater Performance Venue, 5501 U.S. 30, Fort Wayne, Indiana, presents Rick Brawn and Peter White in concert at 7 p.m. Tickets: $15-$45 at www.sweetwaterpavilion.com.

• Sidney Tractor Supply, 1650 Michigan St., hosts a farmer’s market from 9 a.m. to noon.

• The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch, 3060 S. county Road 25A, Troy, hosts a Saturday Night Live Event for children in kindergarten through sixth grade from 7 to 11:30 p.m. Swimming, bounce house, games, pizza and a movie. Fee: $10 members, $16 nonmembers at 937-440-9622.

• Miami University, 700 Weeb Ewbank Way, Oxford, presents the Music for All Bands of America regional championship competition. Preliminary contest runs from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Finals begin at 8 p.m. Tickets: $18 and up at www.musicforall.org/oxfordregional.

• Shelby County Walk to End Alzheimer’s begins at 10 a.m. on the courtsquare in downtown Sidney. Registration at 9 a.m.

• Aullwood Audubon Farm, 9101 Frederick Pike, Dayton, hosts the Aullwood Audubon Apple Fest today and Sunday from 10 a.n. to 5 p.m. Food, childrem’s activities, emtertainment, crafts, demonstrations, wagon rides. Admission: $7 adults, $5 children 3 to 11, children 2 and under and members free. 937-890-7360.

• Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation hosts a low-cost pet vaccine clinic at the Shelby County Animal Shelter, 1100 Clem Road, from 9 a.m. to noon. Fees vary. Advance registration required at www.helpshelbycountyamimals.com.

SUNDAY

• New Knoxville Historical Society, 107 E. German St., New Knoxville, hosts an openhouse from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Maria Stein Shrine, 2291 St. John’s Road, Maria Stein, hosts the third annual Heritage Day Celebration from 1 to 5 p.m. Quilt and tractor shows, demonstrations, chidlren’s activities, contests, raffles, entertainment, food. www.mariasteinshrine.org.

MONDAY

• New Bremen Public Library hosts Fun and Games at 1 p.m.

• Sock and Buskin Players hosts auditions of actors in their 20s and 50s for “Things My Mother Taught Me,” in the Historic Sidney Theatre, 120 W. Poplar St., from 7 to 9 p.m. today and Tuesday. Performances in November.

• Social Justice Commission of the Petersburg Parishes hosts a Pillowcase Dress Sew-a-thon at 9 a.m. in the St. Lawrence Church, Botkins Road, Rhine. Take sewing machines. Lunch provided. 937-693-3163.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., offers a computer class, “Facebook in Today’s World,” at 6:30 p.m. Advance registration required at 492-8345.

TUESDAY

• Darke County Parks hosts Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday in the Nature Center, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville. Take binoculars. Free.

• New Bremen Public Library offers story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m.

• Parents Television Council hosts a pre-release screening of the film, “Little Women,” at 6 p.m. in the Greene 14 movie theater, 4489 Glengarry Drive, Beavercreek. Tickets: $12 at https://raisedonors.com/parentstv/lwsponsors-tix?sc=&mc=.

WEDNESDAY

• Today is the deadline to register for a beginning beekeeping class scheduled for Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sept. 30 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy. Fee: $60. 937-698-6493.

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts wing night from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in wings, 60 cents each; carry out wings 70 cents each.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., presents a talk by Kevin Manning, “Astronomy for Everyone — Size and Scale of the Universe,” at 6 p.m. Free.

• Holy Angels Parish Outreach Committee hosts Wrapped in God’s Love Afternoon of Service from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Shelby County YMCA, 300 Parkwood St. Make dress and shorts for children in Haiti and other countries, blankets for local use and prayer shawls. 492-4364.

SEPT. 27

• FilmDayton celebrates its 10th anniversary at a gala in the Grande Hall at Liberty Tower, 120 W. 2nd St., Dayton, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Appetizers, cocktails, movie tickets. Tickets: $15-$100 at www.bit.ly/FilmDayton.

• David Owsley Museum of Art at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, opens an exhibit of work by Edward Gorey, “Gorey’s Worlds,” which continues through Dec. 21. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday; 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Admission free. 765-285-5242.

• New Bremen Public Library offers story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m. and Book Buzz, a book club for adults, at 1 p.m.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers family story time for children in kindergarten and younger at 10:30 a.m.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Clue, the Musical” through Oct. 28. Tickets: $61-$75, includes dinner. Times vary. 800-677-9505.

• Sidney Baptist Church, 1322 E. Court St., screens the True Woman 2018 Simulcast today through Sept. 29. Times vary. Advance registration required at tchamberlin6@gmail.com.

• Ohio State Lima hosts an information session and open house for children in grades 6 to 12 who are interested in the Girls Who Code club and their parents, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in Galvin Hall Room 451. The club will meet Mondays after school from Oct. 1 through Dec. 3. 567-242-7333.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.