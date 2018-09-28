On the agenda

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet for a work session, Monday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m., in the Board of Education office.

The board will consider an increased contribution to the proposed air conditioning project of the Sidney High School auditorium and music wing; accept the donation of a foosball table; consider several personnel hirings and resignations; consider an appointment to the Shelby County Libraries Board of Trustees.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will will hold a workshop session meeting on Monday, Oct. 1, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

There will be presentations of on summer recreation program and Sidney Waterpark and on the city’s snow removal policy.

Council will discuss the following topics:

• Utility ordinance amendments;

• Fire/EMS township contracts;

• Downtown community reinvestment area updates and housing incentives;

• Future consideration of an ordinance a prohibiting engine braking.

Council will review the upcoming Zoning Board/Planning Commission Agenda for Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, and review the prospective City Council Agenda items for the next 30 days.

In addition, council will also hold an executive session to consider pending or imminent court action.

Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission

DAYTON — The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission has scheduled several meetings to update its Coordinated Transportation Plan. They will be Tuesday, Oct. 2, at noon, in the Dayton Metro Library Northwest Branch, 2410 Philadelphia Drive, and at 4 p.m. in the Xenia Community Library, 76 E. Market St., Xenia; Wednesday, Oct. 3 at noon in the Fairborn Community Library, 1 E. Main St., Fairborn; Thursday, Oct. 4, at noon in the Dayton Metro Library Miami Township Branch, 2718 Lyons Road, Miamisburg, and 4 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 410 W. Main St., Troy; and Friday, Oct. 5, at noon in the Franklin-Springboro Public Library, 125 Park Lane, Springboro. The MVRPC board will meet Thursday, Oct. 4, at 9 a.m. in the DABR, 1515 S. Main St., Dayton.

Sidney Lodging Tax Committee

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney Lodging Tax Committee will meet, Wednesday, Oct. 3, at 1:30 p.m. in council chambers located at 201 W. Poplar St., Sidney.

The purpose of the meeting is to consider funding of a 2018 event and 2019 budget requests.

West Central Ohio Network Board

SIDNEY — The West Central Ohio Network Board will meet Friday, Oct. 5, at 9 a.m., in the offices of the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 1200 Childrens Home Road, Sidney.