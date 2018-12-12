Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics, 2291 St. John’s Road, Maria Stein, exhibits the Halhotra Collection of art honoring Mother Teresa through December and “Modern Takes on a Timeless Theme,” a collection of creches, through Jan 7 . Hours: Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Free. 419-925-4532.

• David Owsley Museum of Art at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, exhibits work by Edward Gorey, “Gorey’s Worlds,” which through Dec. 21. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday; 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Admission free. 765-285-5242.

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, exhibits, “I, Too, Sing America: The Harlem Renaissance at 100,” through Jan. 20. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. General admission: $14 adults; $8 seniors 60 and older, students 18 and older; $5 students 6-17 and everyone Thursdays from 5 to 9 p.m.; children 5 and under free. Special exhibits: Members free; nonmembers $6. 614-221-6801.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, exhibits “Muse: Mickalene Thomas Photographs Tete-a-tete” adult art, through Jan. 13. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Admission: $14 adults, $11 seniors 60 and older, students 18 and older and active military; $6 children 7 to 17; children 6 and under free. 937-223-4278.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” through Dec. 31. Tickets: $61-$75, includes dinner. Times vary. 800-677-9505.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St, exhibits the 41st annual Ohio Watercolor Society Traveling Exhibition through Dec. 31. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.

• Gateway Arts Council, 216 N. Miami Ave., exhibits “Loose Threads and Sanded Edges,” furniture by Gene Hoellrich and quilts by the Loose Threads Quilt Club, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Jan. 4. Free. 498-2787.

• Dragon Lights Columbus runs Dec. 24, Dec. 31, and Tuesdays through Sundays, through Jan. 6 in the Natural Resources Park, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Chinese lanterns, entertainment, crafts, marketplace, food. Tickets at the gate: $19 adults; $14 children 5-16; $14 seniors and active military. All tickets $2 less online at www.dragonlightsabq.com.

• New Bremen Public Library offers 12 days of Christmas crafts, a different craft each day the library is open from today through Dec. 30. Advance registration required at 419-629-2158. Free.

• Carillon Historic Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton, presents A Carillon Christmas, displays, gingerbread cookies, roasted chestnuts, carolers, Santa’s toy shop, Tree of Light, train rides, puppet shows, through Dec. 30. Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 5 to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas day. Admission: $10 adults, $9 seniors 60 and older, $7 children 3 to 17, children under 3 and members free. 937-293-2841.

FRIDAY

• Carillon Brass presents “Bach’s Lunch” concerts of holiday music at 10 a.m. and noon in the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. Concert admission is free. Box lunches available to purchase.

• Dayton Ballet presents “The Nutcracker” today and Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 21 and Dec. 22 at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Sunday and Dec. 23 at 2:30 p.m. in the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton. Sensory-friendly performance, Dec. 20, at 2 p.m. Tickets: $18 and up at www.daytonperformingarts.org.

• AMVETS Post No. 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts a chicken and fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $7.

• Sidney Knights of Columbus, 1300 N. Fourth Ave., hosts a fish fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $8 adults eat in, $7.50 adults carry out, $4 children under 12.

• Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County, 304 S. West Ave., hosts a dance at 7 p.m. Music by Bill Corfield. Admission: $5 members, $7 nonmembers.

• Ohio Living Dorothy Love, 3003 Cisco Road, hosts a craft bazaar from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in its Amos Community Center. 497-5116.

SATURDAY

• New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents “Santa and the Symphony-Sensory Friendly” at 11:30 a.m. in the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 W. Dublin-Granville Road, New Albany. Tickets: $8 at 614-469-0939 and at the door.

• Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch, 223 W. High St., Piqua, hosts Saturday Night Live for children in kindergarten through sixth grade from 7 to 11:30 p.m. Swimming, games, pizza. $10 members, $16 nonmembers. Advance registration required at 937-773-9622.

• National Model Railroad Association, North Central Region, Three Rivers Division hosts a train town show and swap meet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Merchants & Youth Exhibits Buildings on the Allen County Fairgrounds, 2750 E. Harding Highway, Lima. Vendors, train layout, Santa, children’s play area, food, door prizes. Admission: $5 adults; children under 12 and scouts in uniform, free. 260-760-1666.

• The Lima Model Railroad Club, 1200 N. Boyer St., Lima, hosts an open house from noon to 5 p.m.

• Nickel Plate Berkshire Steam Locomotive No. 779 will be open from 2 to 5 p.m. in Lincoln Park, 199 S. Shawnee St., Lima.

• Allen County Museum and Historical Society, 620 W. Market St., Lima, presents a model train display from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Shelby County Vets to DC presents Wreaths across America, placing wreaths on military veterans’ graves, beginning with a ceremony at noon in Graceland Cemetery.

SUNDAY

• New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents “Holiday Spectacular” at 3 p.m. in the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 W. Dublin-Granville Road, New Albany. Tickets: $20-$26 at 614-469-0939 and at the door.

• Upper Valley Community Orchestra presents a Christmas concert at 3 p.m. in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. Admission free.

• Maplewood United Methodist Church, 21544 Maplewood Road, Maplewood, presents the Majesty Quartet in concert at 6 p.m. Admission free but donations accepted.

MONDAY

• Today is the deadline for children in preschool through fifth grade to register for winter vacation camp scheduled for Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon or from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy. Fee: $15 members, $20 nonmembers for half-day camp; $20 members, $25 nonmembers for full-day camp. 937-698-6493.

• New Bremen Public Library offers Technology Help Times from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-629-2158.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers Technology Help Times from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-753-2724.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster offers Technology Help Times from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and the YA Book Club for children in sixth through eighth grades at 6:30 p.m. Advance registration required for tech help at 419-628-2925.

TUESDAY

• Darke County Parks hosts Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday in the Nature Center, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville. Take binoculars. Free.

• New Bremen Public Library offers story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m. 419-629-2158.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts story time at 10:30 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

• Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra and Dayton Philharmonic Chamber Choir present Handel’s “Messiah” in the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Wilkinson St., Dayton, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets: $31 adults, $14 students and children, at 937-228-3630.

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts wing night from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in wings, 60 cents each; carry out wings 70 cents each.

DEC. 20

• Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, presents “Wildlife and Wild Places,” a Winter Solstice event, at 7 p.m., featuring a talk by Rob Ligas. Admission: $5 members, $10 nonmembers. 937-698-6493.

• New Bremen Public Library offers story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m. and a Pinterest craft at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Advance registration required for craft. 419-629-2158.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers an adult craft from 6 to 7 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-753-2724.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

