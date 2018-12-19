Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics, 2291 St. John’s Road, Maria Stein, exhibits the Halhotra Collection of art honoring Mother Teresa through December and “Modern Takes on a Timeless Theme,” a collection of creches, through Jan 7 . Hours: Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Free. 419-925-4532.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, exhibits “Muse: Mickalene Thomas Photographs Tete-a-tete” adult art, through Jan. 13. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Admission: $14 adults, $11 seniors 60 and older, students 18 and older and active military; $6 children 7 to 17; children 6 and under free. 937-223-4278.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” through Dec. 31. Tickets: $61-$75, includes dinner. Times vary. 800-677-9505.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St, exhibits the 41st annual Ohio Watercolor Society Traveling Exhibition through Dec. 31. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.

• Gateway Arts Council, 216 N. Miami Ave., exhibits “Loose Threads and Sanded Edges,” furniture by Gene Hoellrich and quilts by the Loose Threads Quilt Club, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Jan. 4. Free. 498-2787.

• New Bremen Public Library offers 12 days of Christmas crafts, a different craft each day the library is open from today through Dec. 30. Advance registration required at 419-629-2158. Free.

• Carillon Historic Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton, presents A Carillon Christmas, displays, gingerbread cookies, roasted chestnuts, carolers, Santa’s toy shop, Tree of Light, train rides, puppet shows, through Dec. 30. Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 5 to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas day. Admission: $10 adults, $9 seniors 60 and older, $7 children 3 to 17, children under 3 and members free. 937-293-2841.

FRIDAY

• Dayton Ballet presents “The Nutcracker” today and Saturday at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., and Dec. 23 at 2:30 p.m. in the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton. Tickets: $18 and up at www.daytonperformingarts.org.

• AMVETS Post No. 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts a chicken and fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $7.

SATURDAY

• Darke County Singles Group hosts a dance for singles 21 and older from 8 to 11 p.m. in the VFW ballroom, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville. Music by Garrie Woorley and Backstage Pass. Admission: $6. 937-901-3969.

• New Bremen Public Library offers snacks and movies from 10 a.m. to noon. Free.

WEDNESDAY

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts wing night from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in wings, 60 cents each; carry out wings 70 cents each.

DEC. 27

• New Bremen Public Library offers story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m. and Book Buzz, a book discussion for adults with coffee and dessert.

• Historic Sidney Theatre, 120 W. Poplar St., screens “White Christmas” at 6:30 p.m. Free.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Subnit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

