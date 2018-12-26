Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics, 2291 St. John’s Road, Maria Stein, exhibits the Halhotra Collection of art honoring Mother Teresa through December and “Modern Takes on a Timeless Theme,” a collection of creches, through Jan 7 . Hours: Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Free. 419-925-4532.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, exhibits “Muse: Mickalene Thomas Photographs Tete-a-tete” adult art, through Jan. 13. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Admission: $14 adults, $11 seniors 60 and older, students 18 and older and active military; $6 children 7 to 17; children 6 and under free. 937-223-4278.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” through Monday. Tickets: $61-$75, includes dinner. Times vary. 800-677-9505.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St, exhibits the 41st annual Ohio Watercolor Society Traveling Exhibition through Monday. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.

• Gateway Arts Council, 216 N. Miami Ave., exhibits “Loose Threads and Sanded Edges,” furniture by Gene Hoellrich and quilts by the Loose Threads Quilt Club, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Jan. 4. Free. 498-2787.

• Carillon Historic Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton, presents A Carillon Christmas, displays, gingerbread cookies, roasted chestnuts, carolers, Santa’s toy shop, Tree of Light, train rides, puppet shows, through Sunday. Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 5 to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas day. Admission: $10 adults, $9 seniors 60 and older, $7 children 3 to 17, children under 3 and members free. 937-293-2841.

FRIDAY

• AMVETS Post No. 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts a chicken and fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $7.

MONDAY

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents a New Year’s Eve Bash at 6 p.m. Performance of “White Christmas,” dinner, champagne at midnight, dancing, breakfast. Tickets $98. 800-677-9505.

• American Legion Post No. 217 hosts a New Year’s Eve dinner and dance, open to the public, at the post hall, Fourth Ave. Dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dance with music by Steven Crash Worley from 8 p.m. to midnight. 50/50 drawing at midnight. Meals: $9. Dance only, free. 492-6410.

JAN. 3

• Columbus College of Art & Design, 60 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, opens “140 Years of Creative Excellence,” student artwork exhibit. Reception will be Jan. 17 at 6:30 p.m. Exhibit continues through Jan. 25. ccad.edu.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m. and Geek Out at the Library for childen in fourth- through 12th grades at 3:30 p.m. Advance registration required for Geek Out at 419-628-2158.

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts Family Story Time at 10:30 a.m., bingo at 3 p.m., and a book discussion of “The Ghost of Christmas Past” at 6 p.m. Free.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

