On the agenda

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a workshop session meeting on Monday, Jan. 7, at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers in the Municipal Building.

There will be a discussions on the following topics:

• Council rules review;

• Charter review;

• Chapter 925 updates;

• Conession stand operation;

• 2020 Waterpark Captial Improvements

• Tax levy consultant report.

Council will review the upcoming Zoning Board/Planning Commission Agenda for Monday, Jan. 22, 2019, and review the prospective City Council Agenda items for the next 30 days.

Council will also go into an executive session to consider the appointment of a public official and a public employee, to prepare for negotiaitons or bargaining sessions with public employees, the purchase of property for public purposes and for pending or imminent court action.

Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education

PIQUA — The UVCC BOE will meet in regular session, Tuesday, Jan. 8, at 6 p.m., in the Adams Board Room.

Meetings are open to the public.

Botkins Village Council

BOTKINS — Botkins Village Council will meet in regular session, Tuesday, Jan. 8, at 7 p.m., in the village office building.

All meetings are open to the public.

Anna Village Council

ANNA — Anna Village Council will meet in regular session, Tuesday, Jan. 8, at 7 p.m., in the village hall.

All meetings are open to the public.

Loramie Township trustees

RUSSIA — The Loramie Township trustees will meet in regular session, Tuesday, Jan. 8, at 7:30 p.m., in the Russia Fire House.

All meetings are open to the public.

Vacant Property Board Of Review

SIDNEY — The Vacant Property Board Of Review will hold a meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 9 at 3 p.m. in council chambers in the Municipal Building.

Royce A. Link on behalf of Arthur Spreen is requesting to appeal the determination of a vacant property at 402 Riverside Drive.

Fairlawn Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local School Board of Education will meet Wednesday, Jan. 9, at 6 p.m. at the Workforce Hangar (library) for its reorganizational meeting. Election of officers for the year will be held, along with setting the date, time and location for 2019 board meetings and proposed adoption of the 2019-2020 school calendar.

Russia Village Council

RUSSIA — Russia Village Council will meet in regular session, Wednesday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m., at 232 W. Main St.

All meetings are open to the public.

Botkins Board of Education

BOTKINS — Botkins Board of Education will meet in regular session, Wednesday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m., in the Media Center. A reorganizational meeting will be held just prior, at 6:30 p.m., during which an oath for new board members will take place.

Items on the agenda for the regular meeting include the approval of bus routes, setting costs for driver’s education, the purchase of a school bus, the hiring of positions, joining OSBA, and the approval of the calendar for the 2019-2020 school year.