Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, exhibits “Muse: Mickalene Thomas Photographs Tete-a-tete” adult art, through Sunday. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Admission: $14 adults, $11 seniors 60 and older, students 18 and older and active military; $6 children 7 to 17; children 6 and under free. 937-223-4278.

• Columbus College of Art & Design, 60 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, exhibits “140 Years of Creative Excellence,” student artwork exhibit, through Jan. 25. Reception will be Jan. 17 at 6:30 p.m. ccad.edu.

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, exhibits “Still in Stitches,” art quilts of the Miami Valley Art Quilt Network, through Feb. 17. Free. 937-339-0457.

• The Contemporary Dayton, 118 N. Jefferson St., Dayton,exhibits “Emerging: The Biennial Art & Design Student Show” and “Counting Sheep” and “Bloated Elephant,” large-scale wall drawings by Andrew Dailey. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Feb. 28. Free. 937-224-3822.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Almost Heaven, Songs of John Denver” through Feb. 17. Evenings at 5:30 p.m., matinees at 10:30 a.m.; Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets: $61-$74 includes dinner. 800-677-9505.

• Victoria Theatre Association presents “Finding Neverland” through Sunday at the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton. Tickets: $26 to $99 plus fees at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

• Farmer Family Gallery in Reed Hall at Ohio State University-Lima, 4240 Campus Drive, Lima, exhibits “Deep Park,” photographs by Bruce Polin, Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Feb. 28. Free. 565-242-7224.

FRIDAY

• Today is the deadline to register for a free Lunch-and-Learn program about hearing health to be presented by Stacy Roberts, doctor of audiology, at Storypoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, Tuesday, Jan. 22, at noon. Register at 937-440-3600.

• Sidney Dance Company presents “Swan Lake” at 7 p.m. today, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Sidney High School auditorium, 1215 Campbell Road. Tickets in advance at brownpapertickets.com: $12 adults; $8 students and senor citizens. At the door: $15 adults; $10 students and seniors.

• Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. today for a performance by Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band scheduled for June 11 in the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.

SATURDAY

• Miami County Park District hosts Preschool in the Park at 10:30 a.m. in Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 state Route 41, Troy. Free. Advance registration required at miamicountyparks.com.

• Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch, 3060 S. county Road 25A, Troy, hosts a Saturday Night Live Youth Event from 7 to 11:30 p.m. for children in kindergarten through sixth grade. Swimming, gym games, bounce house, pizza, movie. Fee: $10 members, $16 nonmembers. Advance registration required at 937-440-9622.

• Ohio History Center, 800 E. 17th Ave., Columbus, presents martin Luther King Jr. Day Weekend today through Monday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Exhibits, film, “Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat” at 1 p.m.; talk, “Art plus Activism equals Social Conciousness,” at 2:30 p.m. Admission: $12 adults; $10 seniors 60 and older and college students; $6 children 4-12. Members free. 800-686-6124.

SUNDAY

• Miami County Park District hosts a dog social, “Klondike Dog Olympics” from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Hobart Urban Nature Preserve, 1400 Tyrone Road, Troy. Advance registration required at miamicountyparks.com.

• Fort Loramie Local Schools junior cheerleaders host a prom dress exchange in the elementary school, 35 Elm St., Fort Loramie. Drop off dresses from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Purchase dresses from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. 937-710-3216.

MONDAY

• Wittenberg University presents the Martin Luther King Jr. Convocation with a speech by Adam Foss at 11:15 a.m. in Weaver Chapel, 200 W. Ward St., Springfield, and a question and answer session with Foss at 2:45 p.m. in the Shouvlin Center for Lifelong Learning Room 105, on campus. Free. 937-327-7363.

• Upper Valley Medical Center, 3130 N. county Road 25A, Troy, presents a talk by John Scott II, “Passing the Torch: The Dream Continues,” at 11:30 a.. in Lower Level Conference Rooms A-D. Free. 937-440-7642.

TUESDAY

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts story time for all ages at 10:30 a.m., technology help from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lego robotics individual programming lessons from 4 to 5 p.m. and do-it-yourself hot drink mixes class at 6 p.m. Advance registration required for robotics, tech help and drink mixes at 419-628-2925.

• Darke County Parks hosts Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday in the Nature Center, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville. Take binoculars. Free.

• New Bremen Public Library offers technology help from 5 to 7 p.m. and story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m. Advance registration required for tech help at 419-628-2158.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers technology help from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-753-2724.

WEDNESDAY

• Columbus Association for the Performing Arts presents a poetry slam at 7 p.m. in the Fort Hayes Metropolitan Education Center Auditorium, 546 Jack Gibbs Blvd., Columbus.

• Edison State Community College, 1978 Edison Drive, Piqua, presents a talk by Larry Hamilton, Christina DeLaet Burns and Linda Hamilton at 6 p.m. in Room 331. Free.

• Ohio Living Dorothy Love presents the 12th annual Hobby and Woodworking Show in the Amos Community Center, 3003 Cisco Road, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crafts, collections, exhibits. Some work for sale. Admission free. 497-5116.

JAN. 24

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

